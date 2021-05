May 29 is National 529 College Savings Plan Day! Do you know what a 529 plan is? Do you know how to use it?. 529 College Plans were initially created to help families save money for higher education expenses for children, grandchildren, or others. They are named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) which created these types of savings plans in 1996. While many people use these plans for that purpose, there are other considerations that can make them fantastic vehicles for avoiding different types of taxes.