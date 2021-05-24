New book: St. Joseph is ‘strong, silent type’
[Editor’s Note: Leonard J. DeLorenzo, Ph.D., is director of strategic planning, the Sullivan Family Saints Initiative, and undergraduate studies in the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame, where he also teaches in the Department of Theology. The author of seven books and the editor of three more, Leonard’s most recent publications are Into the Heart of the Father: Learning from and Giving Yourself through Christ in Prayer (Word Among Us, 2021) and two separate companion volumes for faith formation: Turn to the Lord: An Invitation to Lifelong Conversion and Turn to the Lord: Forming Disciples for Lifelong Conversion (Liturgical Press, 2021). He spoke to Charles Camosy about his latest book, Model of Faith: Reflecting on the Litany of Saint Joseph (OSV, 2021).]cruxnow.com