Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman missing from Ogden care center

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CACHE AND NORTHEASTERN BOX ELDER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 236 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Plymouth, or 12 miles north of Tremonton moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Logan, Cache, Smithfield, Lewiston, Clarkston, Trenton, Plymouth, Peter, Riverside, Benson, Utah State University, North Logan, Hyde Park, Richmond, Garland, Newton, Amalga, Fielding, Cornish and Collinston. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 383 and 395. Interstate 84 between mile markers 36 and 37. US Route 89 between mile markers 466 and 472.