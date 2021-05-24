newsbreak-logo
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old woman missing from Ogden care center

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a woman who was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Care Center in Ogden. Irene Gardner, 80, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has very short gray/brown hair and hazel eyes.

gephardtdaily.com
