As you prepare for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale this weekend, there are a lot of questions to think about it. Let’s kick things off, though, with this: Is Renee Felice Smith leaving the show and her character of Nell? We do understand if there are some questions about that very thing. In the promo below, you can get somewhat of a good sense as to what’s happening here. The character has spent the bulk of this season questioning whether or not she is capable of taking Hetty’s job and for the time being, that internal debate is still going strong.