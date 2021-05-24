newsbreak-logo
Environment

Philippines' second most active volcano spews steam-laden plumes

 5 days ago

The Philippines’ second most active volcano on Monday spewed steam-laden plumes reaching 1 kilometre high following days of volcanic earthquakes, the government's volcanology institute said. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has monitored hundreds of quakes since last week at Taal Volcano in Batangas province, 66 kilometres south...

