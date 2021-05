This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration will allow an additional 100,000 Haitians in the U.S. the chance to receive Temporary Protected Status. TPS would protect them from deportation and allow them to receive work permits. Haiti is currently undergoing a political crisis and reports of gang violence, leading many residents to seek protection in the U.S. Immigrant advocates have pushed the Biden administration for months to extend TPS to more Haitians; more than 50,000 Haitians in the U.S. already have TPS. The status will apply to Haitians who were in the U.S. as of May 21. BuzzFeed News.