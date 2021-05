Warriors of the wilderness, Rangers can be a fun class to play. Here’s a handy guide to getting started with running a ranger in D&D. Rangers can be an essential part of any D&D party. With their blend of martial prowess and druidic magic, they can hold the line on their own or provide much needed support for the party. Given the right focus, they can take down powerful foes, and when you’re out of combat, they’ve got the skills to keep your party fed and safe and make sure everyone gets where they’re going. Perhaps that’s why they’re part of the trilogy of classes that appears most often in parties of any size: Fighter, Cleric, Ranger.