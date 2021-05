I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of Europe’s best kept secrets is the Republic of Croatia. It’s got everything a traveler could be looking for: beautiful beaches, breathtaking views, delicious food and historical sites, all at a fraction of the cost of nearby Italy. But in the last few years, the word is out that the country that lies parallel to Italy but separated by the Adriatic Sea has so much to offer.