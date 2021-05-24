After another war, displaced in Gaza face familiar plight

In Israel and Gaza, memories of violence are never far away even if you are a child. Fighting between Israel and Hamas is common enough that a 13-year-old child has lived through four major bouts of rockets and airstrikes, including this latest round since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip. The most recent conflict has claimed the lives of more than 60 children in Gaza according to health officials there. Israel's medical service says two children have been killed in Israel. At least 11 of the children in Gaza were receiving mental health support to address trauma from previous conflicts before they died in this one. That counseling program is run by the Norwegian Refugee Council. And Hozayfa Yazji is head of the NRC in Gaza. We reached him on a phone line from Gaza. Welcome.