Middle East

After another war, displaced in Gaza face familiar plight

By FARES AKRAM Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

BEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip — It took Ramez al-Masri three years to rebuild his home after it was destroyed in a 2014 Israeli offensive. When war returned to the area last week, it took just a few seconds for the house to be flattened again in an Israeli airstrike. The...

www.startribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Gaza Strip#Palestinians#Israeli Police#Gazans#Islamic#The United Nations#U N#House#Gaza City#Palestinian Families#Palestinian Protesters#Hamas Militants#Israeli Cities#Jewish Settlers#Jerusalem#Clashes#Militant Groups#Tensions#Beijing
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Palestineaudacy.com

The Latest: UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displaced have sought protection in 48 schools run by UNRWA, the...
Middle EastPosted by
FOX26

Top Hamas leader seen in public after Gaza war

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, made his first public appearance since the militant group’s war with Israel erupted earlier this month. Israel had bombed the homes of senior Hamas figures during 11 days of fighting, as part of its attack on...
Public Healthkhn.org

Gaza War Casualties Displace Covid Patients

Among the war damage was Gaza's one covid testing lab. In other world news, Japan is still committed to holding the Summer Olympics despite pleas from its doctors to cancel. Since Covid-19 first emerged in the blockaded Gaza Strip, a shortage of medical supplies has allowed authorities to administer only a relatively tiny number of coronavirus tests. Now, the sole laboratory in Gaza that processes test results has become temporarily inoperable after an Israeli airstrike nearby on Monday, officials in Gaza said. The strike, which targeted a separate building in Gaza City, sent shrapnel and debris flying across the street, damaging the lab and the administrative offices of the Hamas-run Health Ministry, said Dr. Majdi Dhair, director of the ministry’s preventive medicine department. (Rasgon, 5/18)
Relationshipsboisestatepublicradio.org

Children In Gaza Suffer Trauma After Repeated Cycles of War

In Israel and Gaza, memories of violence are never far away even if you are a child. Fighting between Israel and Hamas is common enough that a 13-year-old child has lived through four major bouts of rockets and airstrikes, including this latest round since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip. The most recent conflict has claimed the lives of more than 60 children in Gaza according to health officials there. Israel's medical service says two children have been killed in Israel. At least 11 of the children in Gaza were receiving mental health support to address trauma from previous conflicts before they died in this one. That counseling program is run by the Norwegian Refugee Council. And Hozayfa Yazji is head of the NRC in Gaza. We reached him on a phone line from Gaza. Welcome.
U.S. PoliticsConsortiumnews.com

THE ANGRY ARAB: The Palestinian Cause After the War on Gaza

The U.S. and Israel tried to erase the Palestinian problem from the face of the earth, writes As`ad AbuKhalil. he recent eruption of Palestinian political anger, and the typical brutal Israeli assault on Palestinians everywhere — in the West Bank, Gaza and inside 1948 Palestine — is but a reminder of the persistence of the Palestinian question.
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians...
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension 'inflammatory'

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA — (AP) — The top U.N. human rights body on Thursday passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel's treatment of Palestinians, after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month.
Middle Eastaudacy.com

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
Middle EastUNHCHR

To avoid next round violence, root causes must be addressed – Bachelet on escalation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory

Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in. the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,. Statement by Michelle Bachelet UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Geneva, 27 May 2021. Appalling events in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory have once again called this Council...
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

Israel's goal: A rebuilt Gaza, without a rearmed Hamas

This week – after a truce between Israel and Hamas quietened the skies – columns of trucks have been rumbling into the Gaza Strip, stacked high with boxes of international aid for beleaguered residents. They mark the first step in a new effort by Israel and the international community to...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Afghan war displaced settle in the ruins of a lost city

Once the winter residence of sultans from illustrious Islamic dynasties, the ruins of a thousand-year-old royal city in southern Afghanistan have become home to hundreds of people who have fled Taliban clashes. The astonishing ochre clay complex juts from the cliffs along the Helmand River, threatened by decay and encroaching urban sprawl as well as the makeshift constructions that have grown within it. Thousands of people have been displaced across Helmand since October following a surge in Taliban attacks, and while many have resettled in the capital Lashkar Gah -- one of the few areas in the province still under government control -- some have joined other refugees in the ruins. Qala-e-Kohna, as it is known locally, or Lashkari Bazar to archaeologists, has garnered international attention for its scale, remarkable architecture and murals.
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m homeless again’: Devastated Palestinians count cost of another war in Gaza

The only thing this Palestinian father has left of his house in Gaza is his key.Perched awkwardly on a child’s chair in a classroom where he and his family are now living, Mithqal Al-Sirsawy, 40, explains that last week his home was levelled for the fourth time.Living close to the border fence with Israel, his house has been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes during the wars of 2008, 2012, 2014 and most recently last week.Every time this happens, his family flees to schools run by the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) that during times of war are turned into makeshift shelters.This...
MilitaryYNET News

61 Hamas fighters killed in Gaza fighting, Palestinian paper says

Sixty-one Hamas fighters were killed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the terror organizations in Gaza that ended last Friday, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to the report, eight of the 61, who were all members of the Hamas military wing,...