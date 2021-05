Warning! The following contains spoilers for the episode of Monday Night Raw, which aired Monday, May 17. Read at your own risk!. Alexa Bliss teased a couple of weeks ago that her doll Lily would soon be unleashed on the WWE women's roster, which made it seem like Monday Night Raw was preparing for Bliss to make a run at a women's title. Of course, many assumed it would be the Raw Women's Championship, but is there a chance she's actually going for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship instead?