newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic fueled eating disorder surge

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany hospital beds are full. Waiting lists for outpatient treatment are bulging. And teens and adults seeking help for eating disorders are often finding it takes months to get an appointment. The pandemic created treacherous conditions for eating disorders, leading to a surge of new cases and relapses that is...

www.fultonsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Binge Eating#Anxiety Disorders#Blood Disorders#Mental Health Disorders#The Emily Program#Lgbtq#Rhodes College#Americans#Restrictive Eating Habits#Severe Complications#Medication#Self Induced Vomiting#Hospitalizations#Bulimia#Massive Increases#Evidence Doctors#Teens#Adults#Outpatient Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
KidsHealthline

Eating Disorders Among Teens Have Risen During COVID-19: What Parents Can Do

Researchers say eating disorders among teens, especially young girls, have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the stress of the pandemic combined with social media and being stuck at home are among the contributing factors. Experts advise parents to keep an eye on what their children are eating and...
HealthGuard Online

Eating Disorders in Adolescents

Eating disorders are among the most fatal psychiatric illnesses. What’s complicated about both diagnosing and treating eating disorders is that they come in many different forms, among all types of patients. Additionally, the signs indicating a potential eating disorder are not always visibly apparent. “Historically, there's been some bias in...
HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Experts: Pandemic ‘Massively Increased’ Number of People With Eating Disorders

Administrators say the number of patients seeking treatment for eating disorders has “massively increased” during the pandemic. “It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness CEO Johanna Kandel told the Associated Press. Kandel said that the support groups run by her organization have seen their membership swell to more than 7,000. Dietitian Jillian Lampert, who is the chief strategy officer at the University of Minnesota-affiliated The Emily Program, said that daily calls for people looking for treatment have more than doubled during the pandemic to 130 from around 60. Patients tell her that because of the pandemic their lives feel “out of control,” she said. According to an analysis of patient data from about 80 U.S. hospitals conducted by the Associated Press, there has been a 30% increase in admissions for patients with eating disorders starting in March of 2020.
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Childhood BMI Tied to Later Eating Disorder Risk

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood body mass index (BMI) is associated with a later risk for eating disorders, according to a study presented at the European Congress on Obesity, held virtually from May 10 to 13. Britt Wang Jensen, Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in Copenhagen,...
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Diet Pill Use Could Be a Step Away From Eating Disorder

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) - - Teenage girls who use over-the-counter diet pills and laxatives to lose weight run a very high risk of developing eating disorders, researchers say. In a new U.S. study, girls who used diet pills had a 258% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
Diseases & Treatmentsfinchannel.com

Childhood Abdominal Pain may be Linked to Disordered Eating in Teenagers

The FINANCIAL -- New research shows that people who suffer from recurrent abdominal pain in childhood may be more likely to have disordered eating as teenagers. This is the first study to provide prospective evidence of an association between recurrent abdominal pain at aged 7-9 years and fasting to control weight at aged 16 years. The study, published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, suggests that recurrent abdominal pain, the most common gastro-intestinal complaint of childhood, may be an independent risk factor for later fasting to control weight, University of Oxford notes.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Things That Have Helped In Eating Disorders Recovery – 2

I asked a number of people who are either in recovery or recovered to share with me what they’ve learned in the hope that it can help others. 1. Find a support network that you can trust. Often you can feel judged or not understood maybe by people who have no experience of mental health. But there will be people, friends, professionals and organisations that can support you.
San Diego, CANewswise

World Eating Disorders Action Day: One Person’s Experience

In high school, Sydney McLamb was a dancer and soccer player who was unconcerned about body image. When she left home for college, McLamb began to experience severe loneliness despite being surrounded by friends in a sorority. She started questioning her self-worth, which triggered eating disorder behaviors. As friends and...
DietsMedicalXpress

Dietitians want more training to help those with eating disorders

Dietitians play an important role in nutrition care in healthcare teams but want more training to help patients with eating disorders a Griffith University study has found. The international review of 14 studies from the US, Australia, England, Brazil and Canada included 1192 participants—dietitians, those with eating disorders (EDs), parents and carers and other health professionals.
Nutritionpsychologytoday.com

Calorie Counts and Eating Disorders: A Neuroscience Approach

Menu calorie counts could increase anxiety about food and social evaluation. For some individuals, weight management behavior can reduce anxiety through biological mechanisms. Menu calorie counts cater to the compulsive nature of eating disorders behavior. Teaching intuitive eating, nutrition, and food enjoyment is the best approach for healthy living. On...
Kidsosfhealthcare.org

Pandemic fuels regressive behavior in children

Parents with young children are seeing a variety of regressive behavior that pediatricians and therapists are tying to the trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic. These behavioral changes are taking a variety of forms depending on the age of the child and the circumstances in the household. For example, formerly happy-go-lucky...
HealthMedicineNet.com

What Is Classified as an Eating Disorder?

Eating disorders are a range of psychological conditions that cause severe and persistently abnormal eating behaviors. People who suffer from these disorders often associate deviating from their eating patterns with distressing thoughts and emotions. Although eating disorders can affect people at any age, they are often seen in young people...
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Individuals Advised to Look Out for Symptoms of Heart Problems After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Doctors are advising people to pay close attention to possible symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine. This is being advocated after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine safety group in the US said it was looking into "relatively few reports" of a possible link between heart problem and COVID-19 vaccines in young people.
Cincinnati, OHpsychcongress.com

Study Will Look at Effect of Circadian System on Eating Disorders

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati and the Lindner Center of HOPE are developing a clinical trial to study whether readjusting the circadian system of individuals with binge eating behavior can help with understanding why it occurs and develop new treatment options. Binge eating disorder affects about 2.8 million people...
HealthClean Eating

How Nature Helped Me Recover from an Eating Disorder

About ten years ago, at the end of a 19-day raft trip through the Grand Canyon, I grabbed the bag I had stashed in the shuttle van and pulled on my jeans. They felt a little tight, but I didn’t think much of it at the time. I had spent the previous few weeks in swimsuits and board shorts, hiking and swimming, sipping beer by campfires and staring slack-jawed at cliffs and canyons. I figured my jeans simply felt unfamiliar.
NutritionPosted by
The Independent

Adding calories to menus will harm those with eating disorders, charity warns

The government’s plan for mandatory labelling of calories on menus in restaurants, cafes and takeaways will have a negative impact on those suffering from eating disorders, a charity warns.Eating disorder charity Beat says it has been contacted by hundreds of sufferers who have expressed concern over the planned changes.The charity’s survey of 1,118 people with existing or past eating disorders, or those caring for someone with one, found that 93 per cent believe it would have a negative or extremely negative impact on them.The government announced the changes as part of the Queen’s Speech on 11 May, confirming that restaurants,...
Healthsixthtone.com

In ‘Involuted’ China, Eating Disorders Are a Hidden Epidemic

SHANGHAI — At the entrance to a packed gallery stands a female figure dressed in a pretty white dress. Her body is covered in abusive messages scrawled in red and black ink. “You’re ugly,” “Your waist is too big,” “You look like a pig,” the notes read. The artwork is...