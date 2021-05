We’re glad to see lawmakers agreed to avert a threatened veto by Gov. Mike Parson of the wide-ranging crime bill that would limit when police can use chokeholds. The measure was at risk Tuesday after Gov. Mike Parson threatened to veto it over a provision to give lawmakers the power to enforce subpoenas requiring people to testify before legislative committees. A joint committee reviewing the final draft of the bill removed the provision because of the governor’s objections, but House members had said they would not support the proposal without it.