newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

After another war, displaced in Gaza face familiar plight

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIT HANOUN, Gaza Strip (AP) — It took Ramez al-Masri three years to rebuild his home after it was destroyed in a 2014 Israeli offensive. When war returned to the area last week, it took just a few seconds for the house to be flattened again in an Israeli airstrike.

www.audacy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Gaza Strip#Palestinians#Israeli Police#Ap#Gazans#Islamic#The United Nations#U N#House#Gaza City#Palestinian Families#Palestinian Protesters#Hamas Militants#Israeli Cities#Jewish Settlers#Jerusalem#Clashes#Militant Groups#Airstrikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
PalestineMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: UN: 38,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations says over 38,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza by Israeli airstrikes and more than 2,500 people have been made homeless because their houses were destroyed. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday those displaced have sought protection in 48 schools run by UNRWA, the...
Relationshipsboisestatepublicradio.org

Children In Gaza Suffer Trauma After Repeated Cycles of War

In Israel and Gaza, memories of violence are never far away even if you are a child. Fighting between Israel and Hamas is common enough that a 13-year-old child has lived through four major bouts of rockets and airstrikes, including this latest round since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip. The most recent conflict has claimed the lives of more than 60 children in Gaza according to health officials there. Israel's medical service says two children have been killed in Israel. At least 11 of the children in Gaza were receiving mental health support to address trauma from previous conflicts before they died in this one. That counseling program is run by the Norwegian Refugee Council. And Hozayfa Yazji is head of the NRC in Gaza. We reached him on a phone line from Gaza. Welcome.
Public Healthkhn.org

Gaza War Casualties Displace Covid Patients

Among the war damage was Gaza's one covid testing lab. In other world news, Japan is still committed to holding the Summer Olympics despite pleas from its doctors to cancel. Since Covid-19 first emerged in the blockaded Gaza Strip, a shortage of medical supplies has allowed authorities to administer only a relatively tiny number of coronavirus tests. Now, the sole laboratory in Gaza that processes test results has become temporarily inoperable after an Israeli airstrike nearby on Monday, officials in Gaza said. The strike, which targeted a separate building in Gaza City, sent shrapnel and debris flying across the street, damaging the lab and the administrative offices of the Hamas-run Health Ministry, said Dr. Majdi Dhair, director of the ministry’s preventive medicine department. (Rasgon, 5/18)
Middle EastFrankfort Times

The Latest: Top Hamas leader seen in public after Gaza war

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The top Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehiyeh Sinwar, made his first public appearance since the militant group’s war with Israel erupted earlier this month. Israel had bombed the homes of senior Hamas figures during 11 days of fighting, as part of its attack on the...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of Palestinians...
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
Middle EastUNHCHR

To avoid next round violence, root causes must be addressed – Bachelet on escalation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory

Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in. the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,. Statement by Michelle Bachelet UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Geneva, 27 May 2021. Appalling events in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory have once again called this Council...
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension 'inflammatory'

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
PoliticsWTOP

UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA (AP) — The top U.N. human rights body on Thursday passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month.
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

Israel's goal: A rebuilt Gaza, without a rearmed Hamas

This week – after a truce between Israel and Hamas quietened the skies – columns of trucks have been rumbling into the Gaza Strip, stacked high with boxes of international aid for beleaguered residents. They mark the first step in a new effort by Israel and the international community to...
U.S. Politicsdistincttoday.net

Blinken Meets Leaders of Egypt and Jordan on Rebuilding Gaza

AMMAN, Jordan — A fragile cease-fire remains intact, but the work to rebuild after the short but deadly war between Israel and Hamas has just begun, the top American diplomat said Wednesday at the close of a Middle East trip intended to keep simmering tensions from erupting anew. Secretary of...
Middle EastForward

Israel’s attacks on Gaza have only made Hamas stronger

At the end of each round of violence between Israel and Gaza, both Israel and Hamas always insist that they have won. This time around, Israeli politicians have ample footage of Gazan towers and neighborhoods they bombed “back to stone age.” Hamas likewise has footage of its rockets reaching Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem, forcing Israelis into shelters, to showcase that its armed resistance is alive and efficient whenever Gazans criticize it.
MilitaryYNET News

61 Hamas fighters killed in Gaza fighting, Palestinian paper says

Sixty-one Hamas fighters were killed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the terror organizations in Gaza that ended last Friday, the Palestinian daily Al-Quds reported Wednesday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to the report, eight of the 61, who were all members of the Hamas military wing,...
Middle EastYonkers Tribune.

Palestinians Die as Hostages of Hamas By TAREK FATAH

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA — May 23, 2021 — As hundreds die in Gaza once more, one cannot help feeling the pain of the Palestinians. They bury their dead children with no end in sight. Another ceasefire may come into effect soon, but will not end their multi-generational misery as a people without a state.