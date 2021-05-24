Andrew Yang Says His Favorite Subway Station Is Times Square in New Ziwe Interview
It could be worse. At least Times Square isn’t constantly filled with an inch of water, creating the perfect microclimate to sprout 50 species of delicious underground mushroom. It is, however, in normal times filled with a dense crush of humanity so unrelenting, you could pick your feet up off the ground and be carried all the way to the dressing rooms of the Loft on Broadway. In his full interview on Ziwe, New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang comes out strong with a contentious favorite subway-station pick, but in his defense, he likes it because “it’s my stop,” and isn’t that everyone’s favorite station, in the end?www.vulture.com