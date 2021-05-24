newsbreak-logo
COVID-19 Mortality Associated With 2 Signs That Are Easily Measured at Home

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbnormal blood-oxygen levels and breathing rates are strong predictors of poor patient outcomes in-hospital, study shows. A study of 1,095 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 discovered that two easily measurable signs of health — respiration rate and blood-oxygen saturation — are distinctly predictive of higher mortality. Notably, the authors said, anyone who receives a positive COVID-19 screening test can easily monitor for these two signs at home.

Association of GSTM1 and GSTT1 gene polymorphisms with COVID-19 susceptibility and its outcome

J Med Virol. 2021 May 15. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27076. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has become a global health issue which develops a broad range of illness from asymptomatic to fatal respiratory diseases. SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with oxidative stress that triggers cytokine production, inflammation, and other pathophysiological processes. Glutathione-S-transferase (GST) is an important enzyme that catalyses the conjugation of glutathione (GSH) with electrophiles to protect the cell from oxidative damage and participates in the antioxidant defense mechanism in the lungs. Thus, in this study, we investigated the role of GSTM1 and GSTT1 gene polymorphism with COVID-19 susceptibility, as well as its outcome. The study included 269 RT-PCR confirmed COVID-19 patients with mild (n=149) and severe (n=120) conditions. All subjects were genotyped for GSTM1 and GSTT1 by multiplex polymerase chain reaction (mPCR) followed by statistical analysis. The frequency of GSTM1-/- , GSTT1-/- and GSTM1-/- /GSTT1-/- was higher in severe COVID-19 patients as compared to mild patients but did not observe significant association. In cox hazard model, death was significantly 2.28-fold higher in patients with GSTT1-/- genotype (P = 0.047). In combination, patients having GSTM1+/+ and GSTT1-/- genotypes showed poor survival rate (P = 0.02). Our results suggested that COVID-19 patients with GSTT1-/- genotype showed higher mortality. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Experts Predict When And How Often We'll Need COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

After an incredibly fast push to develop vaccines, followed up by a rocky initial rollout, the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is at a hopeful point. Vaccination rates are climbing, while cases and deaths have dropped to their lowest point in nearly a year. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are working — and not just against the initial strain of the virus. The vaccines are holding up well against emerging variants so far.
American Heart Association: COVID-19 Vaccine Benefits Still Outweigh Risks

Statement from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association: COVID-19 vaccine benefits still outweigh risks, despite possible rare heart complications. Late last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that they are monitoring the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) for cases of young adults developing the rare heart-related complication myocarditis, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is reviewing several dozen cases of myocarditis that have been reported in adolescents and young adults: more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and typically appearing within 4 days of vaccination.
Working conditions and non-workplace factors affect COVID-19 mortality in England

The COVID-19 pandemic has been severe in the United Kingdom, where infection and death rates were very high during both waves of the pandemic. While most deaths are among the elderly, many deaths have been reported among the working population, especially the essential workers. There have been many reports that suggested key occupational differences in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and death risk, but there have not been many systematic comparisons of death rates across different occupations.
Autonomous cortisol secretion associated with 2- to 3-fold increase in mortality risk

Below please find summaries of new articles that will be published in the next issue of Annals of Internal Medicine. The summaries are not intended to substitute for the full articles as a source of information. This information is under strict embargo and by taking it into possession, media representatives are committing to the terms of the embargo not only on their own behalf, but also on behalf of the organization they represent.
BU study: Racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality wider than reported

More than a year into the pandemic, the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 among racial and ethnic minorities in the US has been well documented. But a new study by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) reveals that previous research has underestimated the true extent of racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths--as well as the extent to which structural racism contributes to these deaths.
Researchers reveal mechanisms associated with illness after severe COVID-19 in children

Interdisciplinary teams at MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC), Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and other institutions show how very rare but serious post-COVID-19 complications occur in children and adolescents. Identified the mechanism for. A researcher led by MGHfC pediatric pulmonologist Lael Yonker, MD, found that viral particles remaining in the intestine moved into the bloodstream long after the initial COVID-19 infection, resulting in pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). We have determined that it can cause a condition called.
Measuring opioid-related mortality in Canada during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Researchers quantified the added burden of fatal opioid overdoses occurring in Ontario, Canada, during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authors: Tara Gomes, Ph.D., of the Keenan Research Centre of the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto, is the corresponding author.
Trial supports tocilizumab in moderate-to-severe COVID-19-associated pneumonia

A follow-up analysis of the CORIMUNO-TOCI-1 randomized clinical trial showed that tocilizumab may be considered for treating patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19-associated pneumonia and high C-reactive protein levels. Xavier Mariette, MD, PhD, the head of the rheumatology department at Hôpital Bicêtre in France, and colleagues noted that eight randomized clinical trials...
Functional Decline Common in Adults Hospitalized for COVID-19

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Forty-five percent of adults hospitalized for COVID-19 experienced functional decline impacting survival, according to a study published online April 30 in PM&R. Alecia K. Daunter, M.D., from the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined the prevalence of functional...
Testosterone Might Influence COVID Severity in Men

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Low testosterone levels may increase men's risk of severe COVID-19, according to a new study. On average, men fare worse with COVID-19 than women. "During the pandemic, there has been a prevailing notion that testosterone is bad. But we found the opposite in...
Iowa City to review and update COVID-19 measures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City is planning to update its local COVID-19 recommendations. In light of the new, updated COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the City says they are working with local public health officials to review the new CDC guidelines and will provide an update by Wednesday, May 19th.
Alarming number of Americans unvaccinated despite wanting a jab

Though the number of vaccinated Americans continues to rise, there is still a significant amount of the population that has yet to receive their COVID-19 shots. And while some have no plans of getting vaccinated for various personal or political reasons, others would like to but are having trouble obtaining or making time for a vaccination appointment.
Are Fully Vaccinated People Who Get COVID At Risk For Long Term Symptoms?

The COVID-19 vaccines have been rightly celebrated for driving cases and hospitalizations down across the United States, but no vaccine on the planet offers absolutely perfect protection. As of late April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there had been around 10,000 “breakthrough” cases among more than 100...
New Covid Cases, Deaths Nosedive to Levels Not Seen Since Last Summer

New Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and death rates in the U.S. have dropped to a level unseen since last summer, and health officials are crediting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases had dropped by more than 19 percent from the prior seven-day average. The decrease also marks the second day in a row where the seven-day average is less than 30,000 cases per day. The last time the seven-day average of cases per day was this low was June 18th, 2020.
CDC Looks Into Post-COVID Vaccine Heart Inflammation

May 24, 2021 -- The CDC is monitoring rare reports of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, among young people after COVID-19 vaccination. So far, there have been “relatively few” cases of myocarditis, according to the latest report by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ COVID-19 vaccine safety work group. The few...