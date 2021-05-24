John Fortin Sr. Earns 35th Career NASCAR Modified Victory Saturday At Riverhead Raceway

Alex Bowman got off of pit road first in the final round of pit stops in Sunday's Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, which gave him the track position he needed to pull away from his teammates to win. Thanks to Jimmie Johnson, the No. 48 machine is no stranger to Dover's Victory Lane, but this was the first time the car was there with Bowman behind the wheel. His chassis adjustments for the final fuel run outclassed teammate Kyle Larson who dominated the race up to that point with 263 laps led. The win puts Bowman alongside Martin Truex Jr. as the only repeat victors so far this season, and it was also a banner afternoon for Hendrick Motorsports. The teammates swept the top four spots. For Larson, it was another frustrating afternoon where he led the most laps and swept the stage victories only to come up short of the checkered flag.