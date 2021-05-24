John Fortin Sr. Earns 35th Career NASCAR Modified Victory Saturday At Riverhead Raceway
(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) It certainly didn’t come easy for former three time Buzz Chew Chevrolet NASCAR Modified champion John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway but when all was said and done at the conclusion of 50-laps the 57-year old elder statesman of the division earned his 35th career victory. Afterwards in victory lane Fortin briefly hinted the victory might also be his very last race noting “I want to go out on top, I have to really think about it I’d like to see a young kid in this car”racedayct.com