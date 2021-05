Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has already shattered records when it comes to anime movies in North America, having dethroned Mortal Kombat from the top spot in theaters for its second weekend, and it seems as if the latest adventure of Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen has once again broken a record in Western theaters. With the Mugen Train being a direct continuation of the events that took place during the first season of the popular Shonen franchise, the events of the film will also have big ramifications for the future of the series with season two arriving later this year.