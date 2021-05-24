George Floyd’s family gathers in Minneapolis to mark one-year anniversary of his death

Floyd died May 25, 2020, when he was restrained, handcuffed and face down, on a South Minneapolis street during an investigation in a 911 call about a fake $20 bill that had been passed at a local market. Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck and back for more than nine minutes as Floyd begged for breath and ultimately went limp. Two other former officers — J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane — restrained Floyd’s back and legs. A fourth officer, Tou Thao, held back bystanders who sought to intervene.