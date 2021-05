CALGARY - The winning feeling is back in the Winnipeg Jets dressing room, and along with it comes the satisfaction of clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "All you're looking for when you start the season is an opportunity. Anything can happen now," said Blake Wheeler. "It was nice for everyone to get a result tonight. I think our game has been way better the last few games and it was really important for our team to get rewarded so it was a good result for us tonight."