Syrians voted in presidential elections on Wednesday with President Bashar Al Assad casting his ballot in the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta. The vote was the second since the start of the decade-long civil war that has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced half the pre-war population. It was the first election since Mr Al Assad regained control over most of Syria's governorates except Idlib and some north-western regions on the border with Turkey.