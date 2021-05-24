newsbreak-logo
Book Review: Go West, Mr. President

By Historynet Staff
Cover picture for the articleGo West, Mr. President, by Michael F. Blake, TwoDot, Helena, Mont., and Guilford, Conn., 2020, $26.95. In 1903 President Theodore Roosevelt took a “Great Loop” tour of the Midwest and Western states—traveling mostly by train but sometime on horseback—and though he would seek re-election the next year, his two-month trip was not a campaign tour. It was a rousing success, as detailed here by Michael Blake, who wrote the award-winning 2018 Roosevelt biography The Cowboy President and the October 2019 Wild West article “Roosevelt’s Posse.” Theodore (he didn’t like being called “Teddy”) left Washington, D.C., on April 1, 1903, and returned to the nation’s capital on June 5. “His charismatic personality and heartfelt words invited all the people to join him in pursuing their own dreams, as well as Theodore’s dreams for the country,” writes Blake. A Republican, Roosevelt largely avoided partisanship and shared grandstands with Democrats, several of whom later endorsed his re-election. “This,” the author writes, “was just one small demonstration of Theodore’s popularity and leadership.”

