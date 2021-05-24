newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting _Voting Results

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Resolutions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders. The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" and the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO. S.A." (hereinafter referred to for brevity reasons as the "Company"), announces that on Friday, 21st of May 2021, at 11:00 am, the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of its shareholders was held remotely in real time via teleconference and without the physical presence of shareholders at the venue, which was attended, either in person or via proxy, by sixty-four(64) shareholders in total representing 32.263.573 common, registered shares and equivalent voting rights, namely 74,31% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Annual General Meeting#Electronic Voting#Proxy Statements#Corporate Governance#Financial Report#The Regulated Market#Euro#Treasury#Dss#Banking Soci T Anonyme#Piraeus Bank S A#Public Records#Audit Company#General Managers#Thrace Plastics Co#Equivalent Voting Rights#Shareholders#Provisions#Quorum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Noront Resources Announces ISS And Glass Lewis Recommend That Shareholders Vote FOR The Company's Director Nominees Ahead Of The Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Shareholder Proxy Voting Deadline is Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) Shareholder Questions or Require Voting Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184 by email at assistance@laurelhill.com . TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (" Noront" or the...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Result of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech Health" or the "Company") was held at 11 a.m. EDT/4 p.m. BST on Thursday, May 27, 2021. All of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the shareholders on a poll. The...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CPI FIM SA - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CPI FIM SA (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996. CPI FIM SA - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI FIM SA (the "Company") was held on 28 May 2021 in Luxembourg (the “Annual Meeting"), with approximately 97.3% of the voting rights present or represented.
BusinessBusiness Insider

B2Gold Announces that Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend B2Gold Shareholders Vote For All Proposed Items at the Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR the re-approval of the B2Gold stock option plan as well as vote FOR all other proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders of B2Gold.
Businessprweek.com

MDC Partners shareholder opposes looming merger with Stagwell

NEW YORK: One of MDC Partners' biggest shareholders is against the company's proposed merger with Stagwell Media, citing terms that favor Stagwell investors unfairly. In a letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors, the committee convened to evaluate the merger proposal, Indaba Capital Management said the proposed deal is "conflict riddled and poorly structured," adding that it undervalues MDC.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

GOGL - 2021 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the " Company") advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Hydro One Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) (TSX: H), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) held on May 26, 2021. A total of 509,165,748 shares representing 85.17% of Hydro One's issued and outstanding...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schiphol, May 27, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 AGM"), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, MayÂ 27, 2021 "“ Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on JuneÂ 22, 2021, at 10:30 hrs at the domicile of the Company.
Business101.9 KELO-FM

Blackrock directors, executive pay pass at annual general meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) – BlackRock said all of its 16 director nominees were elected with a majority of shareholder votes cast at its annual meeting on Wednesday. The world’s largest asset manager, with nearly $9 trillion under management, also said that executive pay was backed by 93% of shareholder votes. A shareholder proposal to convert the company into a public benefit corporation was rejected, receiving only 2.3% of the vote.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Twitter (TWTR) Announces Adjournment of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders With Respect to Board Declassification Proposal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced that today it convened its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") as scheduled and considered all items of business with the exception of Proposal 5, the proposed amendment to its certificate of incorporation to declassify the Twitter Board of Directors as set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement (the "Proposal").
Reno, NVbirminghamnews.net

Pershing Resources Engages of UHY LLP to Conduct Audit of 2020-2019 Financial Statements

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced today that it has engaged UHY LLP, a licensed Certified Public Accounting, (CPA), firm, (https://www.uhy-us.com/), to perform the audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. The audit is expected to be completed by June 30th of 2021. UHY, LLP is a PCAOB registered accounting firm.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

ProAssurance Announces Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Shareholders of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA), acting at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, cast approximately 91% of their votes to reelect M. James Gorrie, Ziad R. Haydar, M.D., Frank A. Spinosa, D.P.M., and Thomas A.S. Wilson, Jr., M.D., to our Board, with each receiving over 96% of the votes cast by shareholders. They will serve a three-year term ending at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2024.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Resolute Stockholders Vote in Favor of Each Proposal at Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its virtual annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 66,680,355 common shares, or 83.5% of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the election of the seven director nominees, by a 99.1% majority:
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Autolus Notice Of Annual General Meeting (AGM) On Friday, June 18, 2021

LONDON, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today posted notice of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders (the "Notice"), which can be viewed and downloaded from www.autolus.com. The Notice states that the AGM is scheduled to be held at Autolus headquarters in White City at 1.00 pm BST (8.00 am EDT) on Friday, June 18, 2021.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" of the "Company") announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2021, a total of 17,861,929 shares, representing 53.24% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 15, 2021, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.