Thrace Plastics and Commercial S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting _Voting Results

Resolutions of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders. The Société Anonyme under the name "THRACE PLASTICS HOLDING AND COMMERCIAL SOCIETE ANONYME" and the distinctive title "THRACE PLASTICS CO. S.A." (hereinafter referred to for brevity reasons as the "Company"), announces that on Friday, 21st of May 2021, at 11:00 am, the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of its shareholders was held remotely in real time via teleconference and without the physical presence of shareholders at the venue, which was attended, either in person or via proxy, by sixty-four(64) shareholders in total representing 32.263.573 common, registered shares and equivalent voting rights, namely 74,31% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.