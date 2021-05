The rumors are true…groups are already starting to rebound. You may not be seeing that in the form of RFPs and spikes in search traffic. Rather, it’s happenings amongst friends and corporate executives. “Hey, we’re all vaccinated now, and the government is saying we’ll be able to gather soon, so let’s start planning something for this fall because we all haven’t seen each other in a long time,” said the CEO to the CFO during their latest fireside Zoom chat.