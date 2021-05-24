newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental Health Memes Bring A Laugh In The Dark – But Are They Exploiting Our Distress?

By Eleanor Morgan
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Dawkins was the first person to float the term 'meme'. In his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, the controversial evolutionary biologist wrote that a meme was "a unit of cultural transmission – the cultural equivalent of a gene". In Dawkins’ mind, memes referred to "tunes, ideas, catchphrases, clothes fashions, ways of making pots or building arches". The word has evolved considerably since the 1970s but the gene analogy holds for our modern online lives: "Just as genes propagate themselves in the gene pool by leaping from body to body via sperms or eggs, so memes propagate themselves in the meme pool by leaping from brain to brain."

www.refinery29.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Distressing#Social Science#Funny Memes#Internet Memes#Psychological Distress#Emotional Distress#Social Anxiety#The New York Times#Instagram A#University College London#Nhs#Essex#University Of Roehampton#Iapt#Mental Health Memes#Depression Memes#Mental Health Problems#Human Emotion#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
News Break
Meme
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Mental Healthtalbotspy.org

For All Seasons Celebrates Mental Health – One of Our Greatest Assets

For All Seasons is here for all the mental health changes we go through in our lives – across the age span – for all kinds of reasons. According to Mental Health America’s recent report, “2021 -The State of Mental Health in America,” the prevalence of mental illness among adults has been increasing, and there is still an unmet need for mental health treatment among youth and adults in our country. You don’t need to be in crisis in order to need support. A number of indicators support this growing problem in the U.S.:
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

OUR MAILBOX: Mental Health, Soviet Attitude, Baseball Lessons

I cannot praise you enough for your editorial on May 13, entitled: “No fooling with Mental Health” (of course I’m also so appreciative of all the good and hard work you do and have been doing for our community for years). As a psychotherapeutic psychiatrist in private practice, seeing adults,...
Mental Healthnationswell.com

From Our Experts: How to Center Mental Health All Year Long

May 2021 is Mental Health Awareness month, but it shouldn’t be the only month of the year we think about our mental wellness. We asked mental health experts in the NationSwell Council how we can center our mental health all year long. Here’s what they’ve shared so far. Give yourself...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Mental Health Focus at the Barbershop

The Confess Project is committed to building a culture of mental health for boys, men of color, and their families. The trauma-informed barber is changing the narrative of mental health for young men of color and their families. Maybe it was your lived experience, or maybe it was something you...
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

5 Times A Dinosaur Comic Made Us Laugh About Our Mental Health

There are some accounts on the internet where you laugh every once in a while and move on, but few where you constantly feel the account is somehow reading your mind or truly understands you. The kind you comment “mood” on, or “this is me” or “I relate” and need nothing else to go with it...every time they post.
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

One Tool to Strengthen Mental Health is Right Outside Our Doors

One of the most powerful tools we can employ in a much-needed war against mental illness is dirt cheap, easy to access and universally accessible. My friends would say I’m biased. They’re right. I love being outdoors, physical labor, the power of sunshine, the sound of a river and birds....
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

How TikTok Became a Safe Space During Lockdown For Destigmatizing Mental Health

"I know this is going to sound silly, but you should look on TikTok." This is a direct quote from my mother, who might not know about dance challenges nor what cheugy is, but when I was feeling tired of my go-to lemon chicken recipe, she directed me to TikTok, proving that there is something for literally everyone on the app. Over the past year, the video format social media app swooped in and took over when everyone needed it most — the knight in shining armor of the pandemic, if you will. The dances. The candy pranks. The puppy videos. The silver lining of the global pandemic and the mental health crisis that followed.
Vermillion, SDVermillion Plain Talk

Pandemic Contributing To Pediatric Mental Health Problems

As the efforts to curb the COVID-19 virus continue, we are learning more and more about how it has affected our society. “It’s been a very different year across all ages,” said local pediatrician Matthew Krell, M.D. “We’ve had families that have been at home isolated for the first few months, people not working or working from home and that has moved on to a return to school for our local district this fall and our university’s been put under a lot of different guidelines.”
Mental Healththelily.com

10 mental health podcasts that actually help ease anxiety

After an unexpected hospital stay for high blood pressure in 2017, I discovered I suffer from chronic anxiety. I had been experiencing anxiety for years, but didn’t realize it until symptoms manifested physically in such an extreme way. That same year, I wrote a piece tied to this experience, sharing...
Mental Healthmhlas.com

The Benefits of Massage on Mental Health

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, over 40 million adults in the U.S. have some form of anxiety disorder. In addition, the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) found that depression affects roughly 10% of U.S. adults. Mental health issues of all levels of severity can have a profound impact on your quality of life. Whether it’s anxiety, depression, mood swings, or other mental health issues, finding strategies to cope with and manage these conditions is of critical importance.
Mental HealthStars and Stripes

Mental Notes with Hilary Valdez: Toxic masculinity

When I was a boy watching Tarzan and cowboy movies, I was mesmerized by all the manly feats of bravado, strength, courage, ropin’, ridin’, and derring-do. Wow! Those were real men, or so I thought. I asked myself, when I grow up, do I have to do all those things to be considered a real man? A manly man? After all, real men lived in a log cabin and roamed the woods. If I wanted to be a “warrior man” I should be physically and emotionally strong and be aggressive. But, I was too shy to dress like Tarzan, and I was afraid of horses. In any case, little boys are raised with the antifeminine notion that men reject showing emotions or accepting help.
Mental HealthNews 12

LI man shares his own mental health struggles to help others

A Long Island man is embracing his own struggles to help others. Matt Brower started a group called Panic, Anxiety, Agoraphobia and Mental Health. "I suffer from anxiety myself and I have agoraphobia," said Brower. "I was homebound roughly about five years. I would get a quarter or two, maybe a half mile, from my home and would be about it."
Mental HealthInternational Business Times

Feeling Lonely? Loud Sounds Can Help People Feel Closer To Others

Researchers found that loud sounds can help combat feelings of exclusion. People may not realize that they're using the sounds as a "social comfort" The findings present a simple way people can combat loneliness. Loud sounds can sometimes be uncomfortable, but a team of researchers found that they can actually...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Techniques described by Brian C Jensen that helps to improve mental health

Growing stress resulting from modern lifestyles is a major health concern as studies reveal that Americans are experiencing stress like never before. The picture is no different in other parts of the world as people embrace a hectic lifestyle that often becomes difficult to balance and creates enormous mental stress. The ambition to achieve more is increasing expectations so much that it often becomes impossible to meet the goal, which is far from realistic, observes Brian C Jensen. The disappointment of failure is driving people towards depression and affecting their overall wellness and wellbeing.
KidsPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Should Kids Get Mental Health Days? Our Kid Does [AUDIO]

The pandemic has taught us a lot of things including that we all need to take time for ourselves and that includes our kids. The other day Jenn came to me and said that she was going to take Ryan, our ten-year-old out of school for a couple of mental health days. She explained that the weather was going to be beautiful and since we just put a pool in, he could just enjoy the pool and be a kid. After all, she said, he's only ten once.