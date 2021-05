Tributes have poured in for English-born former Australia captain and coach Bob Fulton, who died on Sunday aged 74 after a battle with cancer. Fulton, who was born in Warrington and emigrated to Australia at the age of four, was among the first group of players to be granted “immortal” status by Rugby League Week in 1981 after representing the Kangaroos in 35 Tests as a player and 40 times as a coach.