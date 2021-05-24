BATTERY MANUFACTURERS GET RS. 181 BILLION OUTPUT SOPS

Have you ever wondered about what will be done with the growing mountain of used electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries? For the past decade, there has been a steady increase in the numbers of EVs on the road, and it appears this is only the tip of the iceberg (see April 2021 “Charging Ahead’s” Getting The Grid Ready). The important fact here is those EVs have been around long enough that an increasing number of owners are beginning battery replacements.