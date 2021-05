Isn’t it surreal to know and learn about all those people who make it huge in their areas of interest by believing in their dreams and putting in every possible effort? Different industries and sectors are filled with talented people, especially youngsters who show the promise and the tenacity to go beyond boundaries and create their unique niche. The entertainment space is one such that has so far produced innumerable such talented youngsters and have given them opportunities to radiate their brilliance in acting. We came across one such mesmerizing beauty and a pure talent named Kashika Kapoor, who has spellbound people at only 19 years of age with her modelling and acting skills.