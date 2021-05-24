newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Will Bunch: Overturning Roe v. Wade would throw a political live grenade into 2022 midterms

By Will Bunch The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy. But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.

www.decaturdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Scotus#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#The Supreme Court#Scotus#The White House#The U S House#Census#Americans#Senate#Lehigh University#Keystone State#Abortion Politics#Republican Lawmakers#Conservative States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsDaily Press

Opinion: Concerns grow over Supreme Court decisions expected next year

The Supreme Court’s decision to consider a case that could further curb or even overturn its 48-year approval of a woman’s right to an abortion shows the continuing impact of Donald Trump’s controversial presidency. And it underscores why many Democrats hope the court’s oldest justice, Stephen Breyer, steps down sooner...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Overruling ‘Roe v. Wade’ wouldn’t promote the rule of law

“In most matters,” Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis observed in 1932, “it is more important that the applicable rule of law be settled than that it be settled right.” But sticking with precedent is not, as Brandeis noted, an “inexorable command.”. So the court has developed a series of principles...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

US Supreme Court Enters Culture Wars with Abortion, Gun Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court is placing itself in the middle of the culture wars in America. Over the next year, the nation’s highest court will hear cases on the divisive issues of abortion and gun rights. The decisions will have far-reaching impacts on American life. With three justices named by...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party is building a political bomb

Frida Ghitis writes today's Republican Party is building a political bomb. When it all blows up -- and it will, unless the party changes course soon -- the result will be not just rhetorical extremism, but could well include real violence.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Texas Lawmakers Move To Make Abortion A Felony If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

The Texas legislature passed a bill late Tuesday that will criminalize performing an abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade—the second restrictive abortion law the state has passed in just over a week—becoming the latest state to impose a “trigger ban” to outlaw abortion in anticipation of the conservative-leaning court hearing a major abortion case next term.
Congress & Courtsomahadailyrecord.com

Court Watchers Have Plenty to Track Midway Through Term

About halfway through the October 2020 term’s list of cases, the U.S. Supreme Court is still speaking with each other and the partisan divide the press is fond of writing about is not quite so partisan. Yes, there are three Trump justices, and yes, there are some sharp exchanges (witness...
Congress & Courtsthecatholicthing.org

Dems threaten court-packing over Roe

Democratic senators have argued that overturning or otherwise limiting Roe v. Wade would pave the way to change the size or structure of the high court, The Hill reported Monday. The Supreme Court agreed last week to take up the case of Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs, which concerns a Mississippi state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court indicated it will consider the question: “Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional?”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court must undo the harms that flowed from its ‘Roe v. Wade’ overreach

The landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision establishing the right to abortion arrived in January 1973. It happened during a month of milestones in a long season of American convulsions. Former president Lyndon B. Johnson died the same day Roe was handed down, two days after Richard M. Nixon was sworn in as president for a second term, and a day before Nixon would announce the Paris Peace Accords ending the Vietnam War — or so the country believed.
U.S. PoliticsCNN

The abortion fault line is about to start rumbling

(CNN) — One of the original culture war conflicts may be poised for a resurgence -- with potentially explosive political consequences. The Supreme Court's recent decision to consider the legality of Mississippi's restrictive law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy could trigger the most serious and sustained political debate over the procedure since the final decades of the 20th century. And that could dramatically widen the already gaping demographic and geographic fissures between red and blue America.
Congress & CourtsMidland Reporter-Telegram

With Kristen Clarke, Republicans follow playbook in opposing Democratic nominees to Justice Dept.'s civil rights post

WASHINGTON - Bill Lann Lee knew he would face stringent Republican opposition when President Bill Clinton nominated him to run the Justice Department's civil rights division in 1997. GOP senators had dubbed another Clinton nominee, Lani Guinier, the "quota queen" on affirmative action and pilloried her "strange name, strange hair, strange writings."