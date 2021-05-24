newsbreak-logo
Shutout shoutout: Alabama eases to super regional berth

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
Alabama celebrates a play during Sunday's win over Clemson. [ALABAMA ATHLETICS]

TUSCALOOSA — Montana Fouts' three-hitter carried Alabama to its third NCAA regional shutout of the weekend and back into a super regional.

The Crimson Tide's 5-0 win over Clemson on Sunday pushes Alabama into its 17th straight super regional. Since the NCAA adopted a super regional format in 2005, the Tide (48-7) is the only team to make it each year.

On Sunday, Taylor Clark clubbed a three-run home run to give Alabama a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Fouts, who threw a four-hitter with no walks and 16 strikeouts against Clemson (44-8) on Saturday, walked two and struck out 12 on Sunday.

The Tide outscored foes 20-0 in three regional games, started by Friday's 9-0, six-inning no-hitter against Alabama State. Lexi Kilfoyl struck out 15 in 5⅓ innings.

Alabama will host Kentucky for the best-of-3 super regional series.

