Fundraisers around Lorain County

Lake Shore United Methodist Church men's club lasagna dinners, pickup is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at 33119 Electric Blvd., Avon Lake. Orders should be placed by calling John at (440) 933-5224 or Gary at (440) 933-8486 by May 30. Lasagna pan is family size (9x12) and the suggested donations is $18. If the pickup time is not convenient or if you would prefer home delivery, please mention this when you place your order. Payment will be collected at the time of pickup or delivery. Takeout or delivery only.