What was your reaction to this major plot twist of Carter and Quinn’s affair? “Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] gave me a call and said, ‘I’ve been thinking about some stories,’ and I was like, ‘Cool. Great,’ because at that point, Carter broke up with Zoe. Brad said, ‘I’ve been thinking about Carter and Quinn.’ I yelled. I was like, ‘What?!?’ I immediately loved it. I thought it was awesome because no one’s going to see that coming. It’s something that feels it’s out of left field but it really isn’t.”