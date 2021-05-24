newsbreak-logo
Princess Latifa: New photo of Dubai royal with psychic medium posted online

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new photo of what appears to be Princess Latifa has been posted online. It is the third photo of its kind to be posted in three days. Princess Latifa, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, had not been seen in public since her failed attempt to flee the UAE in 2018.

Middle EastUS News and World Report

Social Media Postings Appear to Show Dubai Ruler's Daughter

LONDON (Reuters) - Two images of Sheikha Latifa, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai, have appeared on Instagram in recent days, three months after the BBC aired a video message in which she said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa. The images, if verified, would mark...
Culprits seek unending Princess Latifa controversy

Ever since a number of recent photographs of Sheikha Latifa bint al-Maktoum (also known as Princess Latifa) have appeared in the social media, proving the Dubai princess is happily living with her family members, several culprits and scammers, who had earlier robbed-off hundreds of thousands of dollars from her and even had succeeded in letting Princess Latifa step into their dangerous trap, have visibly turned mad sensing the Dubai princess may now expose series of crimes committed by Tiina Jauhiainen, David Haigh, Marcus Essabri and few other criminals. It may be mentioned here that, for the past couple of years, Tiina Jauhiainen and David Haigh have been running an outrageous false campaign claiming Princess Latifa was held in a solitary confinement against her will, while the scamming duo has been collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and organization under the false pretense of “campaign and legal actions for saving Princess Latifa”.
UK urged to intervene after another photo of Princess Latifa emerges

The UK government has been urged to intervene to find out whether the Emirati royal Princess Latifa has been genuinely freed from house arrest by her father, after a third Instagram photo appeared in as many days purporting to show her in a Dubai shopping mall. The latest photo showed...
