People often point to the sentience of animals when advocating for animal rights. Animals are conscious beings that are able to feel sensations and emotions in response to the world. When a dog is hit, he will feel pain and may develop a fear of some humans. When people take away a calf from his mother, both animals often grieve. While animal sentience is pretty obvious to most people, animals are often categorized as property and not given any fundamental rights. However, times are changing and so are laws around the world.