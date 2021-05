The European Union has banned Belarusian airlines from the airspace and airports of its 27 member states in response to the incident on May 23 when the Belarus government forced a Ryanair flight to land in the capital Minsk so that it could arrest political dissident Roman Protasevich. A package of punitive measures agreed upon during an emergency meeting of the European Council on Monday night also called for further economic sanctions against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and his associates.