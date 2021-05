Will the Kroenke’s use cheap tricks to win back the fans? by ThirdManJW. For the first time in years the Kroenke’s are under some real scrutiny, not just from the Arsenal fanbase, but the football fraternity. I use “scrutiny” instead of “pressure”, because they are based in the U.S., and are probably barely aware of the anger over here. It’s tough to apply some real pressure, when we are so far away from them, although that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try!