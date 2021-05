Knowing that you look at your best can make you feel great and enhance your life in so many ways. When you feel and look good, it can boost your confidence levels and make you feel ready to face the day positively. There is no doubt looking good can help you feel good, but in society, looking great usually means conforming to a stereotype of beauty that is often achieved through surgery. Embracing your own unique and natural beauty is the best way to feel confident about who you are. This does not need to mean neglecting your appearance. Instead, embracing your natural beauty is about enhancing what you already have and making the best of your features.