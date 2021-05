Among the things stolen last year by the pandemic were observances memorializing our war dead. Those ceremonies are back this year with an added tone of reverence. We all love the patriotic parades, barbecues and that extra day off, but Memorial Day is more than pomp and picnics. This weekend, we should all take time to remember the men and women who lost their lives fighting for our country and the families they left behind. On Monday, above all else, recall their heroism and their sacrifice.