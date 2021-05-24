newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is an Aether Tool and what does it do in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak?

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most drawn-out and tedious things to do in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is fully upgrading your weapons. That is by design since you would be much too powerful in lower rounds with the firepower you can put out later in the game. Regardless, while Pack-A-Punching weapons are straightforward and can be done by simply killing zombies and going to the machine, upgrading the damage tier of your gun is a little more luck-based, with you needing to rely on defeated zombies to drop the proper salvage for you to pick up. That is where the Aether Tool comes into play.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Black Ops#Duty Game#Fury Crystal#Aether Tool#Killed Zombies#Defeated Zombies#Pack A Punching Weapons#Outbreak#Epic#Purple Crystals#Gun#Time#The Game#Multiple Ways#Salvage#Solo#Design#Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Fan-favorite map Standoff is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It’s time to grind like it’s 2012 League Play all over again. Popular Black Ops II map Standoff is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The three-lane map, a mainstay in multiple modes in Black Ops II's competitive life-cycle as well as a favorite in League Play, has been added to the game as part of season three's midseason update.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Bringing Back "Legendary" Black Ops 2 Map

Treyarch has revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Three Reloaded will see the return of the Standoff map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The 6v6 map was revealed yesterday alongside this season's roadmap, but the developer has now released a new trailer of the level, as well. The 20 second video shows the map's overall layout, as well as several areas that players can expect to see when the map goes live. The trailer is short but sweet, and it does a very nice job of building hype for the beloved map's long-awaited return!
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Receives Huge Midseason Reloaded Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has released a midseason update called “Reloaded” and it comes with lots of new things and massive weapon balance changes. The patch has kicked off the ‘80s Action Heroes event with John McClane and Rambo joining the fray as operators. Players participating in the event will have the chance to unlock new weapon blueprints and customization items based on the Die Hard and Rambo franchises.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Black Ops Cold War Weapon Balance Changes Planned for Next Week

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch Studios says balance changes are coming to nearly every weapon class in the game in a patch set for release next week. Sniper rifles, assault rifles, LMGs, and pistols will all get re-tunings in the update, Treyarch tweeted Thursday. The studio didn't provide further details on what the balance changes will look like, leaving players to wonder which weapons will receive buffs and which will be nerfed.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Launch Time, Sizes Confirmed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone are both getting their big mid-season updates soon with the release of Season Three Reloaded. The contents of those updates are already known to include things like Rambo and more that Activision outlined this week, but we also know now the sizes of the updates and the times that they’ll be released so that Call of Duty players can plan accordingly.
Video Gamespsu.com

Here Is Your First Look At Rambo And John McClane In Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone has offered a first look at Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard in-game ahead of their release on May 20, 2021. This trailer, filmed in a classic 1980s style and as campy as you would expect, showcases both characters in the multiplayer modes of both games, making them one of the first celebrity characters to be included in the experience. Both characters launch as a part of Season 3 and will be available to play in both Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Warzone.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch finally adds sniper flinch

Treyarch has pushed out a big patch to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that finally adds sniper flinch. The changes arrived today in the big mid-season update on all platforms. The feature has been missing from Black Ops Cold War since launch (it was present in past Call of Duty games), because the developer thought it would help balance snipers in the multiplayer shooter.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Content Teased for Season 3

Treyarch increased the Zombies hype with a Twitter post featuring a letter from what many fans think is Samantha Maxis, a key player in Cold War’s Dark Aether story. Previously, Treyarch has posted blueprints to a device that nobody has seen before, with both tweets holding the hashtag “Zombies.”. The...
Video Gamesupcomer.com

The best AK-47 loadout for Black Ops Cold War League Play

League Play is the highest level of competition for online play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Thanks to its highly competitive nature, players are always looking for the best guns and loadouts to use in order to gain an edge over their opponent. While the Krig 6 is still at the top of meta for assault rifles, the AK-47 is right behind it.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Rambo and Die Hard Operator Bundles Coming to Black Ops Cold War

As part of the upcoming ‘80s Action Heroes event in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players will soon be able to buy two exclusive Operator Bundles. Like the rest of the event content, these bundles are themed around the Die Hard and Rambo film franchises. In fact, they add the protagonists of those films to the game as playable Operators.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Update 1.17 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 3 Reloaded update, but the actual contents of this patch won’t go live until Season 3 Reloaded goes live on May 20. This update is currently preloading for PlayStation players, while PC and Xbox players will have to wait until May 20 to install the patch. This content update brings new maps, modes, and weapons to the game. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.17.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get a Tactical Nuke in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

Black Ops Cold War has received a brand-new “Tactical Nuke” Scorestreak in the Season 3 Reloaded update, but you can only obtain it in the Die Hardpoint LTM, so here’s what you need to do. The ability to call in a Nuke is invaluable in Call of Duty games, as...