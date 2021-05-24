What is an Aether Tool and what does it do in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Outbreak?

One of the most drawn-out and tedious things to do in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is fully upgrading your weapons. That is by design since you would be much too powerful in lower rounds with the firepower you can put out later in the game. Regardless, while Pack-A-Punching weapons are straightforward and can be done by simply killing zombies and going to the machine, upgrading the damage tier of your gun is a little more luck-based, with you needing to rely on defeated zombies to drop the proper salvage for you to pick up. That is where the Aether Tool comes into play.