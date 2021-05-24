Is Sylveon good in Pokémon Go?

Since the introduction of Mega Evolution to Pokémon Go, new Mega Raids have been one of the highlights of Pokémon Go news and the next one is here. Mega Altaria made its Pokémon Go debut on May 15, 2021 after the Swablu Community Day and, like most Mega Raids, it's a tough one to beat! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on the Humming Pokémon and add this awesome new Mega Evolution to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!