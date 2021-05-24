newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is Sylveon good in Pokémon Go?

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ninth Eevee evolution is in Pokémon Go. Sylveon, the Fairy-type Pokémon can be added to your collection, so long as you complete the quest to evolve it. We’ve broken down its best moveset, and you can acquire a shiny version of it. Unlike other Pokémon when they’re first added to the game, Sylveon will be shiny. What also makes it special is, the first time you use a specific name, you can guarantee that you evolve an Eevee into a Sylveon. This trick only works once. But a big question looming over many players is if Sylveon is good?

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Pok Mon#Pok Mon Go#Shiny Pok Mon#Fairy#Pvp#The Master League#The Ultra League#Umbreon#Yveltal Dragonite#Togekiss Xl Candy#Dragon#Collection#Raids#The Game#Time#Pve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Mega Altaria weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

If you want to earn Mega Altaria energy, you’ll need to first defeat at a Mega Raid in Pokémon Go. You can expect this to be a difficult encounter because Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type, giving it only a handful of weaknesses. You want to make sure you work together with other trainers to optimize your teams to bring it down. The more times you defeat this Pokémon, the more often you evolve your Altaria in its mega evolution.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go: Mega Altaria Mega Raid Guide

Since the introduction of Mega Evolution to Pokémon Go, new Mega Raids have been one of the highlights of Pokémon Go news and the next one is here. Mega Altaria made its Pokémon Go debut on May 15, 2021 after the Swablu Community Day and, like most Mega Raids, it's a tough one to beat! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on the Humming Pokémon and add this awesome new Mega Evolution to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Fan-Made Pokémon Game Is So Good We Wish It Was Real

Fans of games come in all shapes and sizes. You have those who casually enjoy a game, those who replay and complete them, and then on another level altogether, you have those who create their own interpretation of a franchise they love. And one such fan has released footage of a fake Pokémon game that we would love to play.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The hype for this day may pale in comparison to the long-anticipated Gible Community Day which Niantic has announced for May, but it may still be worth playing. Let's take a look at the details. Here are the full details from the...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get shiny shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The shiny variations of Pokémon in Pokémon Go are incredibly difficult to come by. It’s a little bit easier if you’re hunting down the ones you find at raids, so long as you’re willing to waste a raid ticket on the event. If you truly want some of the rarest shiny Pokémon, you’ll be hunting after the shadow shiny Pokémon. A shadow legendary Pokémon is rare, and only comes from Giovanni, but a shiny shadow is even rarer.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Deino, Unown, & Eevee Featured In Pokémon GO Verizon Event

Pokémon GO has teamed up with Verizon for another Special Weekend. This time around, the event will also include bonuses for players without tickets. Let's get into the details. The full details of this Pokémon GO Special Weekend include:. Date: Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at 12 AM through Sunday, May...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for shadow Tangrowth in Pokémon Go

Tangrowth is one of the better Grass-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You can normally see it as a fairly common choice in the Battle League and raids. If you use it in PvP, you can primarily see it in the Ultra or Master League. It’s one of the bulkier Pokémon and has excellent attacks it can spam out. But with a little more damage, it can do even more, and with shadow Tangrowth, you can do even more damage due to the damage boost it receives as a shadow Pokémon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

A switch in the Mega Raid rotation has brought the debut of Mega Altaria and the return of Mega Ampharos and Mega Houndoom to Pokémon GO. This is the first time we've seen Mega Houndoom since some changes to the game's meta. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Dark/Fire-type Mega Houndoom, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Houndoom's 100% IVs.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Mega Garchomp Debut After Gible Community Day In Pokémon GO?

Yesterday, Swablu Community Day included a special bonus. After the event ended, Niantic launched a new Mega Raid in Pokémon GO, introducing Mega Altaria into the game. Now, as Altaria is Swablu's evolution, this dual Community Day and Mega Raid debut has gotten some players in the Pokémon GO wondering if this is a one-off or the beginning of a pattern. This has led to many speculating over whether or not Mega Garchomp will debut next month following Gible Community Day in Pokémon GO. Now, it seems we may have our answer.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

Initially announced on January 31st, 2020, Niantic announced it would begin testing new types of events during February 2020 – Pokémon Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour. After testing and user feedback, Niantic combined both events into one and announced what Pokémon and bonuses would be featured in advance. Now,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Luminous Legends X: Pokémon GO Event Review

Luminous Legends X, one of the longest Pokémon GO events in the history of the game, wraps up tonight. Let's look back at this Fairy- and Dragon-themed event to see what worked and what didn't work. What worked in this Pokémon GO event. The new releases: During Luminous Legends X,...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to catch Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event

Galarian Zigzagoon is one of the few Galarian Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon typically appear during exclusive events. They’re a great addition to the game for any Pokémon collector looking to expand their collection and want to improve their rosters. Galarian Zigzagoon’s evolved form, Obstagoon, is an exceptional Pokémon for players to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s primarily a defensive Pokémon that can spam its attacks, making it a great Pokémon to eliminate and bait an opponent’s shields. During the Luminous Legends Y event, there are a handful of ways for you to obtain Galarian Zigzagoon, and later, its shiny form.
Video GamesIGN

Three Tips For People Playing Pokémon GO At Home

Pokémon Go has had a huge update since its legendary release in 2016, making it even easier to catch 'em all. Take on Raid Bosses and Team GO Rocket from home, or encounter rare pokemon through the Pokemon Go Battle League. Find out what's new today!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Luminous Legends Y Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Luminous Legends Y event has begun in Pokémon Go, introducing Yveltal, the new legendary Pokémon. You can hunt it down in five star raids popping up all over the world and try your hand at defeating it. We recommend bringing a few friends with you to defeat it. You won’t be able to capture its shiny version, but it is an extremely good Pokémon, and we’ve broken down the best moveset to teach it. Alongside Yveltal’s release, players have the chance to participate in the Luminous Legends Y Timed Research in the today view, an assignment available to everyone.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that from 6 PM – 7 PM today, May 18th, Alolan Rattata will flood the game, even popping up at spawn points that generally aren't active. Here are all of our tips for playing this hour. First of all,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO

New Shiny Shadow Pokémon have come to Team GO Rocket encounters in Pokémon GO along with other changes made to these battles. Here is everything you need to know about these new changes and how they will work in the Luminous Legends Y event and beyond. New Shadow Shinies:. There...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Complete Luminous Legends Y Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends Y event has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Let's dive in and see which Pokémon are worthy of your raid pass. This one is pretty simple. Espurr has been in raids frequently enough that, without a Shiny available, it's not worth throwing passes at. Murkrow is a common wild spawn and, even though it hasn't been featured during the Season of Legends, isn't worth a raid pass due to its availability. Sneasel and Alolan Meowth both have boosted Shiny rates so if you don't have these Shinies, they're certainly worth your time. Note, though, that Sneasel is also commonly boosted during Dark-type and Ice-type events, so you'll get your chance sooner or later even if you don't go after it this time.
Video GamesIGN

10 tips to get your Pokémon GO game on in 2021

When Pokémon GO first dropped in 2016, it created a worldwide sensation. By virtually unleashing Pokémon around the real world with clever new AR technology, it enshrined its legacy in 2010s pop culture. While many folks have fond memories of the original frenzy, the game has evolved considerably since then...
Video Gamespokemongohub.net

Pokémon GO Eevee Evolutions Guide

This guide describes how to evolve each Eevee form in Pokémon GO, including Eevee name tricks and regular evolution methods. Learn how to get Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon and Sylveon in Pokémon GO. Similarly to the anime and main series games, there is a special method in...