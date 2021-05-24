newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is the Eevee evolution name for Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are only a handful of ways to evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. For some, you might have to use a lure, and others require that you complete a quest before you can use the Pokémon’s candy to evolve it to the next evolution. For Sylveon, there will be a quest that you have to complete. However, if you have a special Eevee you’ve been saving for this occasion, there is an alternative, exclusive to Eevee, that other Pokémon do not receive. If you’re keen to get the most from your Sylveon, we highly recommend you check out the best moveset for Sylveon, learn why it’s good, and how to get its shiny version.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolutions#The Master League#Eevee Evolution#Pyro#Ivs#Candy#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – Cotton-Winged Bird Research Tasks and Rewards

If you bought the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket for Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO then you will soon be able to complete the latest Special Research. But with just a few hours of boosted Swablu spawns to complete all of the tasks you may want to hurry and get it done during the event. To help with that and any tasks you have after it’s over here are the Cotton-Winged Bird research tasks and Rewards in Pokémon GO.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mega Altaria Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

Mega Altaria debuts in Pokémon GO raids this evening following Swablu Community Day. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this newly released Mega which takes on a dua Dragon/Fairy-typing, earn Altaria Mega Energy, and understand Altaria's 100% IVs. Top Mega Altaria Counters. Pokebattler, which...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Mega Altaria weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

If you want to earn Mega Altaria energy, you’ll need to first defeat at a Mega Raid in Pokémon Go. You can expect this to be a difficult encounter because Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type, giving it only a handful of weaknesses. You want to make sure you work together with other trainers to optimize your teams to bring it down. The more times you defeat this Pokémon, the more often you evolve your Altaria in its mega evolution.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Yveltal good in Pokémon Go?

When a legendary Pokémon lands into Pokémon Go, players are curious how it will settle in with the current meta. Some choices become routine options in the Master League, and others settle into the Ultra or Great League if their CP doesn’t reach high enough. It all depends, especially given the standard reduction in stats they receive before their official release. What also matters is how their stats blend with their moveset. Yveltal will release without a shiny option and with quite a diverse moveset, so we highly recommend you beat it in five star raids to capture it. But is it good?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to catch Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event

Galarian Zigzagoon is one of the few Galarian Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon typically appear during exclusive events. They’re a great addition to the game for any Pokémon collector looking to expand their collection and want to improve their rosters. Galarian Zigzagoon’s evolved form, Obstagoon, is an exceptional Pokémon for players to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s primarily a defensive Pokémon that can spam its attacks, making it a great Pokémon to eliminate and bait an opponent’s shields. During the Luminous Legends Y event, there are a handful of ways for you to obtain Galarian Zigzagoon, and later, its shiny form.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The hype for this day may pale in comparison to the long-anticipated Gible Community Day which Niantic has announced for May, but it may still be worth playing. Let's take a look at the details. Here are the full details from the...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour for Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

Initially announced on January 31st, 2020, Niantic announced it would begin testing new types of events during February 2020 – Pokémon Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour. After testing and user feedback, Niantic combined both events into one and announced what Pokémon and bonuses would be featured in advance. Now,...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokémon GO Verizon Event May 2021

In collaboration with Verizon, Pokémon GO will be hosting its special weekend event in which players can acquire boosts for experience points or catching other Pokémon. Written in a blog post on the official Pokémon GO website, the event will start on Saturday, May 29, at noon in local times, and will last until Sunday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Luminous Legends Y Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Luminous Legends Y event has begun in Pokémon Go, introducing Yveltal, the new legendary Pokémon. You can hunt it down in five star raids popping up all over the world and try your hand at defeating it. We recommend bringing a few friends with you to defeat it. You won’t be able to capture its shiny version, but it is an extremely good Pokémon, and we’ve broken down the best moveset to teach it. Alongside Yveltal’s release, players have the chance to participate in the Luminous Legends Y Timed Research in the today view, an assignment available to everyone.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Mega Garchomp Debut After Gible Community Day In Pokémon GO?

Yesterday, Swablu Community Day included a special bonus. After the event ended, Niantic launched a new Mega Raid in Pokémon GO, introducing Mega Altaria into the game. Now, as Altaria is Swablu's evolution, this dual Community Day and Mega Raid debut has gotten some players in the Pokémon GO wondering if this is a one-off or the beginning of a pattern. This has led to many speculating over whether or not Mega Garchomp will debut next month following Gible Community Day in Pokémon GO. Now, it seems we may have our answer.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies – What Will It Include?

It's official! Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is the next main Pokémon TCG expansion after June's Chilling Reign. Evolving Skies will be released on August 27th, and… well, that's all that is currently known. However, we can look to upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG sets for more information as to what cards may show up in this set.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get shiny shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The shiny variations of Pokémon in Pokémon Go are incredibly difficult to come by. It’s a little bit easier if you’re hunting down the ones you find at raids, so long as you’re willing to waste a raid ticket on the event. If you truly want some of the rarest shiny Pokémon, you’ll be hunting after the shadow shiny Pokémon. A shadow legendary Pokémon is rare, and only comes from Giovanni, but a shiny shadow is even rarer.
Video GamesIGN

10 tips to get your Pokémon GO game on in 2021

When Pokémon GO first dropped in 2016, it created a worldwide sensation. By virtually unleashing Pokémon around the real world with clever new AR technology, it enshrined its legacy in 2010s pop culture. While many folks have fond memories of the original frenzy, the game has evolved considerably since then...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Preview More Pokémon TCG Eevee Heroes Cards Ahead Of Release

While the card collecting community is currently in an uproar about the halt of Pokémon TCG and sports cards at big box stores, those actually making the cards press on. (My take on the crisis: this too shall pass; head to local game shops; yours doesn't have them, hit up another — cards are more difficult to get but are absolutely attainable.) Over in Japan, the frenzy over Pokémon cards is expected to reach a new soaring height with the release of the new expansion Eevee Heroes, which happens in just twelve days on May 28th. As we get closer to the date of this set, which is unconfirmed but speculated to be the basis of the planned Sword & Shield expansion set to be released for English-language collectors in August 2021, more artwork is leaking. Let's take a look at some of the V and VMAX card from the set showcasing Eeveelutions.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that from 6 PM – 7 PM today, May 18th, Alolan Rattata will flood the game, even popping up at spawn points that generally aren't active. Here are all of our tips for playing this hour. First of all,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Luminous Legends X: Pokémon GO Event Review

Luminous Legends X, one of the longest Pokémon GO events in the history of the game, wraps up tonight. Let's look back at this Fairy- and Dragon-themed event to see what worked and what didn't work. What worked in this Pokémon GO event. The new releases: During Luminous Legends X,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Learn 100% IVs

Tonight is Yveltal Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that from 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, May 19th, most of the gyms in the game will be taken over by Tier Five raids featuring the newly released Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon Yveltal. Here are our tips for taking advantage of this Kalos Legendary's debut raid hour!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO

New Shiny Shadow Pokémon have come to Team GO Rocket encounters in Pokémon GO along with other changes made to these battles. Here is everything you need to know about these new changes and how they will work in the Luminous Legends Y event and beyond. New Shadow Shinies:. There...