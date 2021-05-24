Can you get a shiny Sylveon in Pokémon Go?

Whenever there’s a new Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go, players are hungry to learn when its shiny version is going to come out. For Syvelon, there are several questions popping up, such as how to evolve Eevee into a Sylveon, is Sylveon good, what is Syvelon’s best moveset, and what is the evolution name Eevee has to use. The evolution name can only be used once, so make sure you use that trick wisely. When it comes to answering if Syvelon has a shiny version, it’s a bit more unique than typical new Pokémon. Because Eevee can already be captured as a shiny Pokémon, you can evolve a shiny Eevee into a shiny version of Sylveon.