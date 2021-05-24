Pair of Rebels fall at NCAA Championships on Sunday

Gallatin dropped to 2-15 this season following an 18-2 loss to Great Falls CMR and a 14-3 loss to Great Falls on Saturday. The Rustlers scored six runs in each of the first two innings to claim an early lead. The Raptors got their runs on a two-run home run from Kaycee Taylor in the third inning. Lulia Paea went 2 for 3 and scored on Taylor’s homer. Hannah Higley went 2 for 2 while Tater Oulette, Makyah Albrecht, Kylie Duneman and Rhianna Ashcraft all recorded one hit apiece.