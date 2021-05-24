Pair of Rebels fall at NCAA Championships on Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. – (Release) Two Ole Miss Rebels competed in the frst round of the NCAA Singles Championships on Sunday at the USTA National Campus. No. 29 Nikola Slavic fell to TCU’s No. 17 Luc Fomba and No. 32 Tim Sandkaulen fell to San Diego’s No. 90 August Holmgren. Both Rebels forced their matches to three sets after dropping the first. One Rebel, No. 16 Finn Reynolds, has reached the Round of 32 in singles after advancing on Saturday.247sports.com