newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Pair of Rebels fall at NCAA Championships on Sunday

By David Johnson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. – (Release) Two Ole Miss Rebels competed in the frst round of the NCAA Singles Championships on Sunday at the USTA National Campus. No. 29 Nikola Slavic fell to TCU’s No. 17 Luc Fomba and No. 32 Tim Sandkaulen fell to San Diego’s No. 90 August Holmgren. Both Rebels forced their matches to three sets after dropping the first. One Rebel, No. 16 Finn Reynolds, has reached the Round of 32 in singles after advancing on Saturday.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
205K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#The Rebel#Ole Miss Rebels#Tcu#Record Player#Ncaa Championships#The Usta National Campus#Oracle#Wake Forest#Tennisone#Fall#Singles#Sets#Wcc Player#San Diego#Orlando#Versus Fomba#Live Streaming#Fla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
Great Falls, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Gallatin softball drops pair to Great Falls teams

Gallatin dropped to 2-15 this season following an 18-2 loss to Great Falls CMR and a 14-3 loss to Great Falls on Saturday. The Rustlers scored six runs in each of the first two innings to claim an early lead. The Raptors got their runs on a two-run home run from Kaycee Taylor in the third inning. Lulia Paea went 2 for 3 and scored on Taylor’s homer. Hannah Higley went 2 for 2 while Tater Oulette, Makyah Albrecht, Kylie Duneman and Rhianna Ashcraft all recorded one hit apiece.
Virginia StateUniversity of Connecticut

Huskies Fall to Virginia in NCAA's

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - The UConn women's lacrosse team fell to the No. 11/16 nationally ranked Virginia Cavaliers, 19-13, Friday afternoon in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Arlotta Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind. The Huskies see their season come to an end with a 12-7 overall record,...
Notre Dame, INund.com

Notre Dame Named Potential NCAA Baseball Regional Host

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame was named as one of the 20 potential host sites for the upcoming regionals in the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA Division I Selection Committee announced Friday afternoon. The selection committee introduced the list of 20 host sites...
College SportsPosted by
WGAU

Rowe Shines in Round of 16 to Send Bulldogs to NCAA Quarterfinals

In down-to-the-wire fashion, Georgia graduate Billy Rowe carried No. 11 Georgia to a 4-3 victory over the sixth-ranked North Carolina Tarheels Monday afternoon at the USTA National Campus to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals. This marks the 32nd quarterfinal appearance in program history for the Bulldogs. “Our team came to...
College Sports247Sports

Softball Rebels headed out West for NCAA Tournament

The Ole Miss softball program punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season on Sunday when the field of 64 was revealed on a live broadcast on ESPN2. The Rebels (34-20, 12-12 SEC) are headed out West to play in the Tucson Regional, hosted by the Arizona Wildcats (36-16, 13-10 Pac12). Arizona is the No. 11 national seed in the tournament.
Stillwater, OKolemisssports.com

Schell Leads Rebels in NCAA Regional Debut

STILLWATER, Okla. – Making his first appearance in an NCAA Regional, redshirt-freshman Brett Schell led the Ole Miss men's golf team through the first two rounds at Karsten Creek Golf Club. Bouncing back from bogeys over his first three holes, he played the final 33 holes 1-under par to sit in a tie for 24th at 2-over (75-71—146).
Tenniskagstv.com

No. 10 Women’s Tennis Concludes Season in Round of 16

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 10 Texas A&M women’s tennis team concluded its run through the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships on Sunday in the Round of 16, dropping a 4-2 result against the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles on Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex. In...
Arizona Stateutdailybeacon.com

Vols rally to defeat Arizona, advance to quarterfinal round of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee tennis team is headed to the quarterfinals, after rallying to defeat Arizona 4-3 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. After a 12 day break since their second round match, the No. 3 seed Vols opened the day by taking the doubles point in dominating fashion. On court one, the Australian duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper made quick work of Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant, 6-2.
Wichita, KSLeavenworth Times

City, Labor Day Tennis Tournament champion Sherer wins 3A singles

Rossville senior Alex Sherer made the most of his only opportunity to compete in the high school state tennis tournament with a 4-0 run to become the champion of 3A singles Saturday at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita. Sherer, the 2020 City and Labor Day Tournament champion, entered the tournament...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed Volunteers everything they could handle and at one point held a 3-2 lead with two matches remaining. Tennessee ultimately prevailed by...
Maryland Statechatsports.com

Duke, Maryland Clash in NCAA Second Round Sunday

DURHAM, N.C. – The seventh-ranked Duke women's lacrosse team will look to make its 16th quarterfinal appearance Sunday as it will face No. 12 Maryland in NCAA Championship second round action. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m., at Koskinen Stadium on ESPN3. OPENING DRAW. This is the first time...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Pair of Rebels makes 247Sports' list of Top100 true freshmen of impact

A pair of Ole Miss Rebels have ben named to 247Sports' list of "The 100 true freshmen who will impact college football this season." Both are former four-star prospects from the Eastern seaboard. Making the prestigious list are safety Tysheem Johnson and defensive tackle Tywone Malone. Johnson was a mid-year enrollee and impressed during spring practice. Malone is scheduled to arrive on campus toward the end of this month. Johnson is out of Nuemman Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Malone hails from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J.
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Pair of Wildcats advance to Sweet 16 of Men's NCAA Singles Tournament

After another full day of NCAA Championship competition, the Kentucky Wildcats have two shots at a national title remaining. Canadian sophomores Liam Draxl and Gabriel Diallo enthralled the Orlando crowd once again with back-to-back come-from-behind three-set thrillers to claim two of the 16 spots in the third round of the NCAA Singles Tournament.
Tennistigernet.com

Why ACC Network?

It looks like the ACC Network is showing a repeat of the ACC women's tennis championship and later a repeat of the fake class u spring game. If you want to watch the ACC Baseball Championship, which is currently happening right now, you better have the espn app. By the...
Elyria, OHignatiuswildcats.com

Kenny Li and Kai Vesikallio Win Doubles Tournament, Nate Day Wins Singles Tournament

Five Wildcats qualify for Districts after a successful Sectional week of play. Five Tennis Cats have qualified for the District Tournament after a successful week at the Sectional Tournament. Those Wildcats that have advanced to Districts include Nate Day, Maki Andrich/Michael Nock and Kenny Li/Kai Vesikallio. Districts will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Springside Racquet Club.