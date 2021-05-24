newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The best moveset for Sylveon in Pokémon Go

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final Eevee evolution has arrived to Pokémon Go. Sylveon, the long-awaited Fairy-type is available for players to acquire, so long as they’re willing to put in the effort to level up an Eevee’s hearts through the buddy system. It might take a little bit of time, but it’s worthwhile for those who want to add the Fairy-type Pokémon to their list. Unlike most new Pokémon, you can acquire a shiny Sylveon, it is a good Pokémon to use in the Ultra and Master League, it does have a specific name if you want to guarantee a specific Eevee to become it. We’ve also broken the best moveset for it to learn.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Shiny Pok Mon#Poison And Steel#The Master League#The Ultra League#Sylveon Moonblast#Ultra And Master League#Fast Moves Charm#Dragon#Gleam#Xl Candy#Turn#Moon Blast#Time#Excellent Damage#Attacks#Fighting Type Moves#Evolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Yveltal good in Pokémon Go?

When a legendary Pokémon lands into Pokémon Go, players are curious how it will settle in with the current meta. Some choices become routine options in the Master League, and others settle into the Ultra or Great League if their CP doesn’t reach high enough. It all depends, especially given the standard reduction in stats they receive before their official release. What also matters is how their stats blend with their moveset. Yveltal will release without a shiny option and with quite a diverse moveset, so we highly recommend you beat it in five star raids to capture it. But is it good?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO. The hype for this day may pale in comparison to the long-anticipated Gible Community Day which Niantic has announced for May, but it may still be worth playing. Let's take a look at the details. Here are the full details from the...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokémon GO Verizon Event May 2021

In collaboration with Verizon, Pokémon GO will be hosting its special weekend event in which players can acquire boosts for experience points or catching other Pokémon. Written in a blog post on the official Pokémon GO website, the event will start on Saturday, May 29, at noon in local times, and will last until Sunday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Mega Altaria weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

If you want to earn Mega Altaria energy, you’ll need to first defeat at a Mega Raid in Pokémon Go. You can expect this to be a difficult encounter because Mega Altaria is a Dragon and Fairy-type, giving it only a handful of weaknesses. You want to make sure you work together with other trainers to optimize your teams to bring it down. The more times you defeat this Pokémon, the more often you evolve your Altaria in its mega evolution.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Mega Garchomp Debut After Gible Community Day In Pokémon GO?

Yesterday, Swablu Community Day included a special bonus. After the event ended, Niantic launched a new Mega Raid in Pokémon GO, introducing Mega Altaria into the game. Now, as Altaria is Swablu's evolution, this dual Community Day and Mega Raid debut has gotten some players in the Pokémon GO wondering if this is a one-off or the beginning of a pattern. This has led to many speculating over whether or not Mega Garchomp will debut next month following Gible Community Day in Pokémon GO. Now, it seems we may have our answer.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to catch Galarian Zigzagoon in Pokémon Go Luminous Legends Y event

Galarian Zigzagoon is one of the few Galarian Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon typically appear during exclusive events. They’re a great addition to the game for any Pokémon collector looking to expand their collection and want to improve their rosters. Galarian Zigzagoon’s evolved form, Obstagoon, is an exceptional Pokémon for players to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s primarily a defensive Pokémon that can spam its attacks, making it a great Pokémon to eliminate and bait an opponent’s shields. During the Luminous Legends Y event, there are a handful of ways for you to obtain Galarian Zigzagoon, and later, its shiny form.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mega Houndoom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

A switch in the Mega Raid rotation has brought the debut of Mega Altaria and the return of Mega Ampharos and Mega Houndoom to Pokémon GO. This is the first time we've seen Mega Houndoom since some changes to the game's meta. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Dark/Fire-type Mega Houndoom, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Houndoom's 100% IVs.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get shiny shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go

The shiny variations of Pokémon in Pokémon Go are incredibly difficult to come by. It’s a little bit easier if you’re hunting down the ones you find at raids, so long as you’re willing to waste a raid ticket on the event. If you truly want some of the rarest shiny Pokémon, you’ll be hunting after the shadow shiny Pokémon. A shadow legendary Pokémon is rare, and only comes from Giovanni, but a shiny shadow is even rarer.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go: Mega Altaria Mega Raid Guide

Since the introduction of Mega Evolution to Pokémon Go, new Mega Raids have been one of the highlights of Pokémon Go news and the next one is here. Mega Altaria made its Pokémon Go debut on May 15, 2021 after the Swablu Community Day and, like most Mega Raids, it's a tough one to beat! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on the Humming Pokémon and add this awesome new Mega Evolution to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Yveltal weaknesses, raid, and Battle League counters in Pokémon Go

With the start of the Luminous Legends Y event, Pokémon Go players are finally going to be able to find and capture the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal. Just like with most other Legendary Pokémon, Yveltal is making its debut in five-star raids during the event and will not be appearing as a Shiny at this time.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Go Gardevoir counters, weaknesses, best movesets

The immensely powerful Pokemon from the Hoenn region Gardevoir can be daunting to take on at first. But, using these counters in Pokemon Go can yield incredible results in your battles!. Encountering powerful Pokemon is something most trainers will have to bear with when it comes to Pokemon Go. The...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Changes Coming To Team GO Rocket In Pokémon GO

New Shiny Shadow Pokémon have come to Team GO Rocket encounters in Pokémon GO along with other changes made to these battles. Here is everything you need to know about these new changes and how they will work in the Luminous Legends Y event and beyond. New Shadow Shinies:. There...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is Alolan Rattata Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that from 6 PM – 7 PM today, May 18th, Alolan Rattata will flood the game, even popping up at spawn points that generally aren't active. Here are all of our tips for playing this hour. First of all,...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO Luminous Legends Y Research Tasks and Rewards

The Luminous Legends Y event has begun in Pokémon GO and with it comes a new set of Timed Research. This one is Team GO Rocket themed and will have players battling Grunts and Leaders throughout. But the rewards are pretty great, and should be worth all the extra effort. To break it all down here are the Luminous Legends Y research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.
Video GamesIGN

10 tips to get your Pokémon GO game on in 2021

When Pokémon GO first dropped in 2016, it created a worldwide sensation. By virtually unleashing Pokémon around the real world with clever new AR technology, it enshrined its legacy in 2010s pop culture. While many folks have fond memories of the original frenzy, the game has evolved considerably since then...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Announces Gible Community Day Details

The most hyped Community Day in the history of Pokémon GO is happening in just a few weeks, and we have the details right here. Let's get into it. Niantic announced the details of Gible Community Day over at the Pokémon GO blog:. Date + Time. Sunday, June 6, 2021,...