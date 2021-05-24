How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Go
Sylveon is available in Pokémon Go, and you can add it to your collection alongside your other Eevee evolutions. We’ve broken down the best moveset to teach it to use in the battle league, if it’s good, and how to get its shiny version. The important thing to remember is you need to follow a specific method for Eevee to evolve into Syvelon. An Eevee has multiple evolutions, and if you evolve it by following one of the many other methods, it won’t become a Sylveon.www.gamepur.com