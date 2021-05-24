newsbreak-logo
Traverse County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Traverse by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Traverse SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRAVERSE NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS...NORTHEASTERN DAY AND EASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Rutland to Pickerel Lake Rec Area. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms and may occur before the rain and thunder starts. In addition, blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible with the strongest gusts. Locations impacted include Sisseton, Browns Valley, Veblen, New Effington, Peever, Eden, Claire City, Lake City, Victor, Buffalo Lakes, Rudebusch Corner, Clear Lake Rec Area, Piyas Lake, Traverse Country Park, Enemy Swim Lake, Lake Traverse, Campbell Slough, Red Iron Housing, Dakota Connection & Casino and Rainbow Island.

Clear Lake, MN
Lake City, MN
Traverse County, MN
Browns Valley, MN
Red Flag Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.