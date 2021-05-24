newsbreak-logo
Big Stone County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Stone by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Stone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRAVERSE NORTHWESTERN BIG STONE...DEUEL...ROBERTS...EASTERN DAY...SOUTHEASTERN MARSHALL...HAMLIN...GRANT AND CODINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 1258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Roslyn to near Florence to 6 miles west of Lake Norden. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms and may occur before the rain and thunder starts. In addition, blowing dust and reduced visibilities are possible with the strongest gusts. Locations impacted include Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton, Webster, Clear Lake, Estelline, Big Stone City, Castlewood, Browns Valley, Waubay, Wilmot, Lake Norden, Hayti, Florence, Summit, Rauville, Beardsley, Gary, South Shore and Toronto.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-14 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Big Stone The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Stone County in west central Minnesota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lagoona Beach, or near Ortonville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Odessa, Artichoke, Artichoke Lake and Correll. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.