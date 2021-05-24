newsbreak-logo
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through late tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 6.9 2.3 1.4 Minor 29/11 AM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None 29/11 PM 7.1 2.5 1.9 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.3 0.7 1.5 None 31/12 AM 5.7 1.1 0.8 None 31/01 PM 3.8 -0.8 0.2 None
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches from Oregon Inlet to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 4:30 PM.
Alpena County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Worcester County, MDweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, coastal Worcester County. In Virginia, Accomack County including Assateague Island. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves and rough surf of 4 to 6 ft will result in dangerous surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Iosco, Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Iosco; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Presque Isle, Alpena, Alcona, Iosco and Arenac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Childress, Cottle, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Motley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHILDRESS...COTTLE AND EAST CENTRAL MOTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 515 AM CDT At 439 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Tell to near Cee Vee to 10 miles southwest of Northfield. Movement was east at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Childress, Paducah, Cee Vee, Kirkland, Swearingen and Hackberry.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur between 430 and 530 pm Saturday afternoon.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Swisher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...EASTERN SWISHER AND WESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 AM CDT At 614 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Vigo Park to 7 miles north of Claytonville to near Kress. Movement was east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Silverton, Kress, Vigo Park, Mackenzie Reservoir and Claytonville.
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 6.1 1.7 0.5 Minor 29/11 AM 6.1 1.7 1.6 Minor 29/11 PM 6.8 2.4 1.5 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.8 1.4 1.5 Minor 31/12 AM 5.9 1.5 0.9 Minor 31/01 PM 4.4 -0.0 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 7.4 2.2 1.2 Minor 29/11 AM 6.5 1.3 1.6 None 29/11 PM 7.4 2.2 1.5 Minor 30/12 PM 6.2 1.0 1.4 None 31/12 AM 6.4 1.2 0.9 None 31/01 PM 4.8 -0.4 0.1 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 4.1 1.6 1.0 Minor 29/11 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 Minor 29/11 PM 4.6 2.1 1.7 Moderate 30/12 PM 3.5 1.0 1.4 Minor 31/12 AM 3.5 1.0 0.8 Minor 31/01 PM 2.2 -0.3 0.1 None
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 01:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT Saturday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 6.7 2.0 1.1 Minor 29/12 PM 5.8 1.2 1.8 None 30/12 AM 7.5 2.8 2.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 31/01 AM 5.6 1.0 0.6 None 31/02 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.1 None
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 6.1 1.7 0.5 Minor 29/11 AM 6.1 1.7 1.6 Minor 29/11 PM 6.8 2.4 1.5 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.8 1.4 1.5 Minor 31/12 AM 5.9 1.5 0.9 Minor 31/01 PM 4.4 -0.0 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 7.4 2.2 1.2 Minor 29/11 AM 6.5 1.3 1.6 None 29/11 PM 7.4 2.2 1.5 Minor 30/12 PM 6.2 1.0 1.4 None 31/12 AM 6.4 1.2 0.9 None 31/01 PM 4.8 -0.4 0.1 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 4.1 1.6 1.0 Minor 29/11 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 Minor 29/11 PM 4.6 2.1 1.7 Moderate 30/12 PM 3.5 1.0 1.4 Minor 31/12 AM 3.5 1.0 0.8 Minor 31/01 PM 2.2 -0.3 0.1 None
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 21:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT Saturday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 6.7 2.0 1.1 Minor 29/12 PM 5.8 1.2 1.8 None 30/12 AM 7.5 2.8 2.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 31/01 AM 5.6 1.0 0.6 None 31/02 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.1 None
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through late tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 6.7 2.0 1.1 Minor 29/12 PM 5.8 1.2 1.8 None 30/12 AM 7.5 2.8 2.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 31/01 AM 5.6 1.0 0.6 None 31/02 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.1 None
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through late tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 6.7 2.0 1.1 Minor 29/12 PM 5.8 1.2 1.8 None 30/12 AM 7.5 2.8 2.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 31/01 AM 5.6 1.0 0.6 None 31/02 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.1 None
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 6.1 1.7 0.5 Minor 29/11 AM 6.1 1.7 1.6 Minor 29/11 PM 6.8 2.4 1.5 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.8 1.4 1.5 Minor 31/12 AM 5.9 1.5 0.9 Minor 31/01 PM 4.4 -0.0 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 7.4 2.2 1.2 Minor 29/11 AM 6.5 1.3 1.6 None 29/11 PM 7.4 2.2 1.5 Minor 30/12 PM 6.2 1.0 1.4 None 31/12 AM 6.4 1.2 0.9 None 31/01 PM 4.8 -0.4 0.1 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 4.1 1.6 1.0 Minor 29/11 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 Minor 29/11 PM 4.6 2.1 1.7 Moderate 30/12 PM 3.5 1.0 1.4 Minor 31/12 AM 3.5 1.0 0.8 Minor 31/01 PM 2.2 -0.3 0.1 None
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic coast of Sussex County in Delaware. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT Saturday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 6.7 2.0 1.1 Minor 29/12 PM 5.8 1.2 1.8 None 30/12 AM 7.5 2.8 2.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 31/01 AM 5.6 1.0 0.6 None 31/02 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.1 None
Sussex County, DEweather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through late tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/11 PM 6.7 2.0 1.1 Minor 29/12 PM 5.8 1.2 1.8 None 30/12 AM 7.5 2.8 2.2 Moderate 30/01 PM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 31/01 AM 5.6 1.0 0.6 None 31/02 PM 3.9 -0.8 0.1 None
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through late tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 9 AM EDT this morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/10 PM 6.9 2.3 1.4 Minor 29/11 AM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None 29/11 PM 7.1 2.5 1.9 Moderate 30/12 PM 5.3 0.7 1.5 None 31/12 AM 5.7 1.1 0.8 None 31/01 PM 3.8 -0.8 0.2 None