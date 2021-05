In 2018, the company that manages the Brooklyn condominium where cybersecurity expert Roman Sannikov lives was hacked. The hacker locked down the property manager’s IT system and demanded the company pay a ransom to get back in. Sannikov, who leads a team of analysts scouring the dark web for intel on cybercrime and hacktivism, wasn’t personally affected by the breach; he pays his maintenance fees the old-fashioned way: by check. But as a member of the condo’s board, he had to notify residents and contend with the aftermath.