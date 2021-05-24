Bridge Artist of the Week: Mitski

Now that a sizeable chunk of the metal-loving audience is enthusiastically buying vinyl again, the lost art of the compilation album may yet experience a resurgence. With their legendary "Metal Massacre" series, METAL BLADE contributed as much as anyone to ensuring that such things were fundamentally important to the '80s underground metal's evolution. For anyone who lived through that electrifying era, battered copies of various volumes of "Speed Kills" and "Metal Massacre" were almost as important as the classic studio albums released at the same time. Significantly, there is a long list of bands that clearly received their first authentic break via a compilation, with METAL BLADE's vinyl series kicking open doors for METALLICA, SLAYER, OVERKILL, TROUBLE, THE OBSESSED, METAL CHURCH, HELLHAMMER, VOIVOD, POSSESSED and countless others. In recent years, compilations have been rendered largely redundant by streaming services, playlists and insidious algorithms, but "Metal Massacre XV" raises a proud middle finger to the modern way of doing things. Instead, it's a timely and perfectly pitched throwback to the good old days, generously stocked with great heavy music from right here, right now. And in contrast with MUSIC FOR NATIONS' ill-judged recent attempt to revive the "Speed Kills" series, this feels firmly in the spirit of its raw, ragged and grubby forebears.