JD restarts oversea expansion after a series of IPOs

JD.com, one of China's biggest e-commerce and logistics giants, will step up its overseas expansion after taking its logistic unit public on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. JD logistics said on May 21 that it will issue 609.2 million shares globally, among which 18.27 million shares would be issued in Hong Kong, at 40.36 Hong Kong dollars each. The Hong Kong listing is scheduled for May 28. Proceeds are planned to be used to expand JD's warehouses and logistics networks, as well as upgrades to its technologies.