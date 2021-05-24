JD restarts oversea expansion after a series of IPOs

newsbreak-logo
By Aron Chen
pingwest.com
Cover picture for the articleJD.com, one of China's biggest e-commerce and logistics giants, will step up its overseas expansion after taking its logistic unit public on Hong Kong Stock Exchange. JD logistics said on May 21 that it will issue 609.2 million shares globally, among which 18.27 million shares would be issued in Hong Kong, at 40.36 Hong Kong dollars each. The Hong Kong listing is scheduled for May 28. Proceeds are planned to be used to expand JD's warehouses and logistics networks, as well as upgrades to its technologies.

EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

China's 'Uber For Trucks' Seeks To Raise $1B+ from NYSE IPO: WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)- backed Chinese Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)-like truck service provider Full Truck Alliance Co has filed for an NYSE initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation range between $20 billion - $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Retailvoguebusiness.com

What the JD Logistics IPO means for luxury

To receive the Vogue Business China Edit, sign up here. Today’s high-profile debut of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock market highlights the essential role of logistics in e-commerce and the future of fashion, from mass market to luxury. Both in China, where JD Logistics was founded as part...
RetailStreet.Com

When Will JD Logistics Deliver Profit?

Hong Kong investors today have a dependable way of playing the Chinese e-commerce boom, with the initial public offering of JD Logistics (HK:2618), the distribution and delivery arm of e-commerce marketplace JD.com (JD) . JD.com has charted a different path to its chief rival, Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) . JD...
StocksCNBC

JD Logistics shares see gains fizzle after surging as much as 18% in Hong Kong debut

BEIJING — Shares of JD Logistics, the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, rose on Friday as the company debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shares surged more than 18% at one point, after opening at 46.05 Hong Kong dollars. Much of those gains were later pared, with the stock ending its first trading day in Hong Kong 3.32% higher than its issue price.
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

JD Logistics debuts on Hong Kong market

HONG KONG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- JD Logistics, Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com, started trading on the Hong Kong stock market on Friday. Shares of the company opened at 46.05 Hong Kong dollars (nearly 6 U.S. dollars), up from its offer price of 40.36 Hong Kong dollars.
Marketsinvesting.com

JD Logistics Shares Soar in $3.2 Billion Hong Kong Debut

Investing.com – China’s logistics firm JD (NASDAQ:JD) Logistics Inc.'s shares soared on its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which raised $3.2 billion in the bourse’s second-largest listing in 2021 to date. JD Logistics shares jumped 10.75% to HKD44.7 ($5.76) by 12:42 AM ET (4:42 AM GMT), after surging...
Industryyicaiglobal.com

China’s Uber-Like Freight Platform Full Truck Files for US IPO

(Yicai Global) May 28 -- China’s Full Truck Alliance has filed for an initial public offering in New York. It may raise USD1.5 billion, valuing the Uber-like truck-hailing startup at USD20 billion to USD30 billion, CNBC reported. CICC, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters, according to documents...
Businesstechstartups.com

Indian fintech startup Paytm to raise $3 billion in an IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) season is here. This week, two payment fintechs made their debuts on both the NASDAQ and NYSE. Boston payments startup Flywire raised $250 million. Paymentus stock also surged nearly 40% in its IPO debut. Now, Indian fintech startup Paytm is the latest in the series...
Marketspaymentsdive.com

Paymentus raises $210 mln in IPO, eyes international expansion

Paymentus, a billing management and payments company, raised $210 million in its initial public offering on May 26 after selling 10 million shares at $21 per share. The stock price surged about 45% on the first day of trading to just over $30, but settled back down and was trading at about $28 in morning trading today.
Marketsmorningstar.com

JD Logistics to Raise Over US$3 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

JD Logistics Inc. will raise over US$3 billion from an initial public offering in Hong Kong after pricing its shares at the lower half of an indicative range. The logistics arm of JD.com Inc. set the IPO price at 40.36 Hong Kong dollars (US$5.20), the company said Thursday. JD Logistics...
Businesskfgo.com

India’s Paytm targets $3 billion IPO – Bloomberg News

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian fintech start-up Paytm is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) late this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-27/paytm-is-said-to-target-3-billion-ipo-largest-ever-for-india on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company, formally called One97 Communications Ltd, plans to list in...
Business101.9 KELO-FM

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 leads $775 million investment in Perch

(Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 has led a $775 million investment in Perch, a technology firm that buys and operates third-party brands that sell their products on Amazon.com Inc. The Series A funding will make Perch a so-called “unicorn” – implying a valuation of $1 billion or...
Worldwibqam.com

Tech M&A in Asia at record high, main deal driver in the region -industry data

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Mergers and acquisitions targeting technology companies have hit a record high in Asia Pacific, Dealogic data shows, and dealmakers expect this M&A pace to continue as the pandemic spurs a shift toward virtual activities in the economy. Tech M&A has totalled $136.2 billion in 2020, more...
BusinessBloomberg

Medical Scrubs Maker Figs Jumps in Debut After Upsized IPO

Figs Inc., a maker of apparel for health-care professionals, climbed in its trading debut after raising $581 million in an initial public offering. Shares opened at $28.30 and went as high as $30.92 in trading in New York, climbing 41% above their IPO price. The stock was at $29.93 at 2:23 p.m., giving the company, which makes gear including medical scrubs and lab coats, a market valuation of about $4.8 billion.
Economyfroggyweb.com

China hands Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan new 1.5 million yuan fine

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese market regulator has asked Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan to suspend its operations in Jiangsu province for three days and fined it 1.5 million yuan ($235,302) for failing to take action over product dumping practices and pricing fraud. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in...